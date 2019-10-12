76°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 6

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2019 - 1:45 pm
 

Joe D’Amico

Aasiwins.com handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 12-13

Panthers -2½

Seahawks -1

Saints +1½

49ers +3

Cowboys -7

— —

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com handicapper

Last week: 2-2-1

Season: 15-9-1

Buccaneers +2½

Texans +4½

Rams -3

Titans +2

Steelers +6½

— —

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 15-10

Panthers -2½

Seahawks -1

Saints +1½

Dolphins +3½

Cowboys -7

— —

Hank Goldberg

VegasInsider.com handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 15-10

Texans +4½

Vikings -3

49ers +3

Cowboys -7

Broncos -2

— —

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 16-9

Browns +1

Jaguars -1½

Vikings -3

Titans +2

Packers -4

— —

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 2-3

Season: 16-9

Panthers -2½

Texans +4½

Jaguars -1½

Eagles +3

Jets +7

— —

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Season: 11-14

Panthers -2½

Saints +1½

Bengals +11

Steelers +6½

Packers -4

— —

Eric Parkila

@ParkilaSports handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 12-13

Texans +4½

Jaguars -1½

Eagles +3

Redskins -3½

Rams -3

— —

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com analyst

Last week: 3-1-1

Season: 12-12-1

Chiefs -4½

Saints +1½

Eagles +3

Redskins -3½

Chargers -6½

— —

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 12-13

Texans +4½

Eagles +3

Jets +7

Steelers +6½

Lions +4

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

