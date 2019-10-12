Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 6
Westgate sportsbook vice president Jay Kornegay is tied for the contest lead with @SixthSenseNFL handicapper Scott Kellen with 16-9 ATS records.
Joe D’Amico
Aasiwins.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 12-13
Panthers -2½
Seahawks -1
Saints +1½
49ers +3
Cowboys -7
— —
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 15-9-1
Buccaneers +2½
Texans +4½
Rams -3
Titans +2
Steelers +6½
— —
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 15-10
Panthers -2½
Seahawks -1
Saints +1½
Dolphins +3½
Cowboys -7
— —
Hank Goldberg
VegasInsider.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 15-10
Texans +4½
Vikings -3
49ers +3
Cowboys -7
Broncos -2
— —
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 16-9
Browns +1
Jaguars -1½
Vikings -3
Titans +2
Packers -4
— —
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 2-3
Season: 16-9
Panthers -2½
Texans +4½
Jaguars -1½
Eagles +3
Jets +7
— —
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 11-14
Panthers -2½
Saints +1½
Bengals +11
Steelers +6½
Packers -4
— —
Eric Parkila
@ParkilaSports handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 12-13
Texans +4½
Jaguars -1½
Eagles +3
Redskins -3½
Rams -3
— —
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 3-1-1
Season: 12-12-1
Chiefs -4½
Saints +1½
Eagles +3
Redskins -3½
Chargers -6½
— —
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 12-13
Texans +4½
Eagles +3
Jets +7
Steelers +6½
Lions +4
More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.