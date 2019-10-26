77°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 8

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2019 - 1:30 pm
 

Joe D’Amico

Aasiwins.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 19-16

Buccaneers +2½

Seahawks -6½

Saints -10½

Colts -5½

49ers -5½

— — —

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 20-14-1

Buccaneers +2½

Jets +6

Eagles +1½

Broncos +5½

Chiefs +4

— — —

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com handicapper

Last week: 4-1

Season: 23-12

Chargers +4

Seahawks -6½

Jaguars -6

Bills -1½

Colts -5½

— — —

Hank Goldberg

VegasInsider.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 22-13

Giants +6½

Eagles +1½

Panthers +5½

Colts -5½

Raiders +6½

— — —

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL handicapper

Last week: 1-4

Season: 18-17

Giants +6½

Buccaneers +2½

Chargers +4

Bills -1½

Dolphins +14

— — —

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 2-3

Season: 21-14

Jaguars -6

Eagles +1½

Bengals +13

Raiders +6½

Browns +13

— — —

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 1-4

Season: 16-19

Jaguars -6

Raiders +6½

Panthers +5½

Browns +13

Chiefs +4

— — —

Eric Parkila

@ParkilaSports handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 15-20

Titans -2½

Chargers +4

Eagles +1½

Chiefs +4

Steelers -14

— — —

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com analyst

Last week: 4-1

Season: 17-17-1

Chargers +4

Jaguars -6

Cardinals +10½

Browns +13

Dolphins +14

— — —

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 19-16

Bengals +13

Cardinals +10½

Browns +13

Chiefs +4

Dolphins +14

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) reacts against the Cleveland Browns during an ...
NFL betting trends for Week 8
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The road team has covered the first seven Seattle games this season, and the Seahawks are 3-0 ATS in road games. Seattle has covered eight of its last nine road games.

Rutgers punter Adam Korsak (94) kicks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college footbal ...
Liberty could offer Rutgers a temporary respite from misery
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

The Scarlet Knights scored a combined 30 points in their last six games, going 0-6 straight up and against the spread while failing to cover by an average of 13.8 points.

Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) catches a pass over Minnesota Vikings cornerback T ...
Raiders getting healthy just in time for Texans
By Brent Musburger Special to the / RJ

This trip is a big stop for the Raiders if they want to continue on the road to the playoffs, and I liked what I watched during the team’s final practice in California.

Boston College running back David Bailey (26) carries the ball against North Carolina State dur ...
2019 college football betting trends — Week 9
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Boston College is working on four covers in a row and is 10-3 against the spread in its last 13 road games.