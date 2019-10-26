Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 8
Handicapper Mark Franco went 4-1 ATS for the second straight week in Week 7 and leads the contest with a 23-12 ATS record. Hank Goldberg is in second at 22-13 ATS.
Joe D’Amico
Aasiwins.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 19-16
Buccaneers +2½
Seahawks -6½
Saints -10½
Colts -5½
49ers -5½
— — —
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 20-14-1
Buccaneers +2½
Jets +6
Eagles +1½
Broncos +5½
Chiefs +4
— — —
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 23-12
Chargers +4
Seahawks -6½
Jaguars -6
Bills -1½
Colts -5½
— — —
Hank Goldberg
VegasInsider.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 22-13
Giants +6½
Eagles +1½
Panthers +5½
Colts -5½
Raiders +6½
— — —
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL handicapper
Last week: 1-4
Season: 18-17
Giants +6½
Buccaneers +2½
Chargers +4
Bills -1½
Dolphins +14
— — —
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 2-3
Season: 21-14
Jaguars -6
Eagles +1½
Bengals +13
Raiders +6½
Browns +13
— — —
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 1-4
Season: 16-19
Jaguars -6
Raiders +6½
Panthers +5½
Browns +13
Chiefs +4
— — —
Eric Parkila
@ParkilaSports handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 15-20
Titans -2½
Chargers +4
Eagles +1½
Chiefs +4
Steelers -14
— — —
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 4-1
Season: 17-17-1
Chargers +4
Jaguars -6
Cardinals +10½
Browns +13
Dolphins +14
— — —
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 19-16
Bengals +13
Cardinals +10½
Browns +13
Chiefs +4
Dolphins +14
