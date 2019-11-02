72°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 9

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2019 - 3:02 pm
 

Joe D’Amico

Aasiwins.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 22-18

Eagles -4½

Vikings +2½

Lions +2½

Packers -3½

Patriots -3

— — —

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 22-17-1

Steelers +1

Lions +2½

Broncos +3

Ravens +3

Giants +7

— — —

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 26-14

Jaguars +1

Eagles -4½

Raiders -2½

Packers -3½

Patriots -3

— — —

Hank Goldberg

VegasInsider.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 25-15

Jaguars +1

Browns -3

Buccaneers +6

Packers -3½

Ravens +3

— — —

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 21-19

Vikings +2½

Jets -3

Buccaneers +6

Browns -3

Cowboys -7

— — —

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 3-2

Season: 24-16

Jaguars +1

Bills -9½

Buccaneers +6

Ravens +3

Giants +7

— — —

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Season: 18-22

Eagles -4½

Steelers +1

Raiders -2½

Packers -3½

Ravens +3

— — —

Eric Parkila

@ParkilaSports handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 18-22

Steelers +1

Raiders -2½

Seahawks -6

Broncos +3

Patriots -3

— — —

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com analyst

Last week: 3-2

Season: 20-19-1

Texans -1

Jets -3

Lions +2½

Buccaneers +6

Cowboys -7

— — —

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com handicapper

Last week: 1-4

Season: 20-20

Redskins +9½

Colts -1

Lions +2½

Chargers +3½

Giants +7

