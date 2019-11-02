Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 9
Mark Franco leads the contest with a 26-14 ATS record, Hank Goldberg is second at 25-15 and Westgate sportsbook vice president Jay Kornegay is third at 24-16.
Joe D’Amico
Aasiwins.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 22-18
Eagles -4½
Vikings +2½
Lions +2½
Packers -3½
Patriots -3
— — —
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 22-17-1
Steelers +1
Lions +2½
Broncos +3
Ravens +3
Giants +7
— — —
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 26-14
Jaguars +1
Eagles -4½
Raiders -2½
Packers -3½
Patriots -3
— — —
Hank Goldberg
VegasInsider.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 25-15
Jaguars +1
Browns -3
Buccaneers +6
Packers -3½
Ravens +3
— — —
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 21-19
Vikings +2½
Jets -3
Buccaneers +6
Browns -3
Cowboys -7
— — —
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 3-2
Season: 24-16
Jaguars +1
Bills -9½
Buccaneers +6
Ravens +3
Giants +7
— — —
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 18-22
Eagles -4½
Steelers +1
Raiders -2½
Packers -3½
Ravens +3
— — —
Eric Parkila
@ParkilaSports handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 18-22
Steelers +1
Raiders -2½
Seahawks -6
Broncos +3
Patriots -3
— — —
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 3-2
Season: 20-19-1
Texans -1
Jets -3
Lions +2½
Buccaneers +6
Cowboys -7
— — —
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 1-4
Season: 20-20
Redskins +9½
Colts -1
Lions +2½
Chargers +3½
Giants +7
More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.