Las Vegas sports bettor James Holzhauer’s run on Jeopardy — BLOG

Las Vegan James Holzhauer set the single-day record for “Jeopardy!” winnings on Tuesday. (Jeopardy Productions, Inc.)

“Jeopardy” watch

Friday’s show: Las Vegas resident James Holzhauer, 34, won his seventh consecutive game, earning $89,158 to increase his total to $415,035.

In the form of a question: He has answered correctly 219 times in 228 attempts.

Daily Doubles: He’s 14 of 15 for net earnings of $139,689.

Final Jeopardy: He’s 6 of 7.

Single-game earnings: He’s No. 1 with $110,914 and No. 2 with $89,158 in the 35-year history of the game show.

Chasing Jennings: Ken Jennings, of Edmonds, Wash., is the all-time regular play earnings leader with $2,520,700, winning 74 consecutive games in 2004. Holzhauer is fourth on the list with $415,035.

Next show: 7 p.m. Monday, KLAS-8.

Source: thejeopardyfan.com