Las Vegas sports books avoid record losses on Golden Knights

Las Vegas sports books stood to lose $5 million to $7 million on the Knights had they hoisted the Stanley Cup, but avoiding a record loss didn’t translate into big wins for the books.

Golden Knights players react after losing in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, right, of Russia, celebrates as he takes the Stanley Cup from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after the Capitals defeated the Golden Knights 4-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana (13) celebrates with a loved one after defeating the Golden Knights in Game 5 to win the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) with celebrates with his daughter after defeating the Golden Knights in Game 5 to win the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals fans celebrate their team's win over the Golden Knights in Game 5 to win the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) celebrates after defeating the Golden Knights in Game 5 to win the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals players celebrate after defeating the Golden Knights in Game 5 to win the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) celebrate after defeating the Golden Knights in Game 5 to win the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) and center Nicklas Backstrom (19) celebrates after defeating the Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final to win the series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after defeating the Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final to win the series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after defeating the Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final to win the series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Stanley Cup is brought out to the ice after the Washington Capitals defeated the Golden Knights 4-3 to win the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Stanley Cup is brought out to the ice after the Washington Capitals defeated the Golden Knights 4-3 to win the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) and Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrate after defeating the Golden Knights in Game 5 to win the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players head for the locker room after losing in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Members of the Vegas Golden Knights acknowledge the crowd after their 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights players react after losing in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Those long-shot wagers on the Golden Knights turned to dust Thursday night when the Washington Capitals beat Vegas 4-3 in Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena to win their first Stanley Cup.

The odds on the expansion Knights winning the Stanley Cup in their inaugural NHL season were as high as 500-1 in the preseason at the Westgate sports book, which took 13 bets at that price. The William Hill sports book took 350 futures bets on the Knights at 100-1 or greater and would have lost more than $1 million had Vegas hoisted the Cup.

Overall, Las Vegas sports books stood to lose $5 million to $7 million on the Knights.

But avoiding a record loss for a futures wager didn’t translate into big wins for the books.

The win by the Capitals, whose odds were as long as 28-1 to win the Cup when they trailed the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-0 in their first-round playoff series, cost the Westgate sports book six figures.

“We had to reduce the liability on the Knights at the expense of the other remaining teams, including the Capitals,” Westgate sports book director Jay Kornegay said. “We were basically in a lose-lose situation. We lost a little less on them than we would’ve with the Knights.”

Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci said the Capitals’ victory resulted in a small win for his shop.

“We did OK, not great, because if you’re going to lose a ton on the Golden Knights, it makes sense at the beginning of the series to try to take a lot of Capitals money. In that respect, we reduced liability on the Knights but increased liability on the Capitals,” he said. “We hedged every series, and we did the same thing on the Capitals. But we didn’t do as great as we would have if they played someone else other than the Golden Knights.”

The books cleaned up on the Stanley Cup Final, when Vegas’ storybook season ended with its first four-game losing streak. As was the case all season, the books won when the Knights lost and lost when they won.

But the betting public still came out ahead on the Knights, who went 51-24-7 in their improbable regular season and opened the postseason on a 13-3 streak.

“We’re down for sure on all the Knights games. But we’re fine with it. As citizens of this community, we’re certainly OK with it,” said Kornegay, a Knights’ season-ticket holder. “It’s been a great season for this city and this team.

“It was something new for the bookmakers, too. We’ve never seen this before, and we’ve never seen this in this sport before.”

Boyd Gaming and the South Point sports books reported losing on the Knights overall this season but winning on hockey because of the extra action on the NHL that was generated by Vegas.

“The handle was fantastic,” South Point sports book director Chris Andrews said. “In the end, we’ll make a little more money this year than we did last year (on the NHL). The handle was so good, it overcame whatever we lost on the Knights.”

Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito said the NHL handle more than doubled this season because of the Knights, who generated 10 times as much action on their games as any other one on the board.

“With in play (betting) and props, it kind of made it a wagering event for each Knights game,” he said. “This series has probably been the most heavily bet pro hockey final that I can ever remember.”

With the advent of legal sports betting nationwide, sports books in other states probably will face a multimillion-dollar liability on a home team. But it will be hard to top one of the greatest sports stories ever told.

“It won’t be like this story,” Kornegay said, “because they won’t even have the Browns at 500-1.”

