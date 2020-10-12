88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Betting

Las Vegas sportsbooks lose big on Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2020 - 2:23 pm
 
Updated October 12, 2020 - 2:30 pm

The confetti had barely hit the hardwood after the Toronto Raptors won the 2019 NBA title when money started pouring into Las Vegas sportsbooks on the Los Angeles Lakers to win the 2020 championship.

A bettor at the Westgate placed a $10,000 wager to win $50,000 on the Lakers at 5-1 odds three hours before they acquired Anthony Davis in a June 2019 trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Bettors continued to pound the Lakers at lower odds all season, and their faith in LeBron James and Co. was rewarded Sunday when LA beat the Heat in six games to win the franchise’s 17th title, which ties the Boston Celtics for the most championships in NBA history.

The Westgate, William Hill and BetMGM books each reported losing six figures on futures bets on the Lakers.

“They bet them from the very beginning and they were right,” William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said. “Hats off to the visionaries.”

The Westgate also took a $10,000 wager to win $17,500 (+175) on the Lakers last summer and a $20,000 bet to win $28,000 (+140) in September.

“From before the season when they got Anthony Davis and people were thinking they were going to get Kawhi Leonard, there was steady support on the Lakers from then to the end,” Westgate vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said.

The Westgate on Sunday took a $20,000 wager to win $280,000 on the Brooklyn Nets (14-1) taking the 2021 NBA title.

“That’s the type of bet we expect to be able to work down next year and not have liability sitting there at the end,” Sherman said. “But there was sustained liability on the Lakers the whole year, no matter what adjustments we made. They were even betting them at the low numbers.”

Bogdanovich said the low odds on the Lakers saved books from a huge loss.

“That’s the beauty when a favorite wins. When you lose, you lose something you can probably stomach,” he said. “If you get a flyer coming in at 50-1 or 60-1, you can really get taxed.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
1 injured in shooting at Miracle Mile Shops on Strip
1 injured in shooting at Miracle Mile Shops on Strip
2
Strip escalators and elevators never seem to work. Here’s why.
Strip escalators and elevators never seem to work. Here’s why.
3
224-mile detour possible for trucks on I-15 between Las Vegas and Utah
224-mile detour possible for trucks on I-15 between Las Vegas and Utah
4
Vegas hit ‘Absinthe’ announces return to the Strip
Vegas hit ‘Absinthe’ announces return to the Strip
5
Police investigate attack on the Strip
Police investigate attack on the Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner (10) and his teammates celebrate after defeating the San Die ...
Dodgers, Rays favored in championship series
By / RJ

The Dodgers are -230 series favorites over the Braves and would be the worst-case scenario at the Westgate sportsbook of the four remaining teams to win the World Series.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ver ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 5
By / RJ

Handicapper Joe D’Amico went 3-1-1 ATS last week and is in second place in the Review-Journal NFL Challenge with an 11-8-1 ATS record.

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) throws the ball during an NCAA college football game ...
Virginia, N.C. State QBs should help push number over total
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong and North Carolina State QB Devin Leary should have their way Saturday, making the over the best bet for the game.