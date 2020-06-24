105°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Las Vegas sportsbooks refund bets on MLB win totals, props

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2020 - 1:13 pm
 

Every Las Vegas sportsbook contacted by the Review-Journal will refund all wagers on Major League Baseball season win totals because of a house rules stipulation that a minimum of 160 games must be played.

The Westgate, William Hill, South Point, Station Casinos, Circa Sports and Caesars Entertainment said Wednesday it will refund win total bets after MLB announced Tuesday that it will play a 60-game regular-season schedule starting July 23 or 24.

Station and the Westgate also noted that division bets and player and playoff props also will be refunded, per house rules.

All pennant and World Series futures bets remain live at Las Vegas books. The Westgate plans to post new 2020 season win totals Friday or Saturday.

“World Series and pennants futures are still alive because we still expect them to crown champions,” Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said. “There’s going to be an American League champ, a National League champ and a World Series champ.

“It’s the same thing we did in basketball and hockey. If you bet the Lakers to win the NBA championship, you’ve still got action on that.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Plan surfaces for reopening Clark County schools
Plan surfaces for reopening Clark County schools
2
Clark County, Nevada both see record one-day jumps in COVID-19 cases
Clark County, Nevada both see record one-day jumps in COVID-19 cases
3
Nevada’s 32 venomous creatures: Stay safe with these tips
Nevada’s 32 venomous creatures: Stay safe with these tips
4
North Las Vegas Amazon building sold for $110M, biggest deal amid pandemic
North Las Vegas Amazon building sold for $110M, biggest deal amid pandemic
5
‘Pawn Stars’ showcases a Chumlee-Joey Fatone summit
‘Pawn Stars’ showcases a Chumlee-Joey Fatone summit
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
Bubba Watson watches his shot from the 11th tee, during the second round of the RBC Heritage go ...
Best bets for PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship

Bubba Watson will be a popular pick to win the Travelers Championship. He’s one of golf’s biggest hitters, and TPC River Highlands is the second-shortest course on the PGA Tour.

Tiz the Law (8), with jockey Manny Franco up, crosses the finish line in front of an empty gran ...
Tiz the Law runs away with Belmont
By Jake Seiner The Associated Press

Tiz the Law is the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont since Forrester in 1882.

Robin Smullen rides Tiz the Law during a workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., Friday, June ...
Belmont Stakes horse-by-horse analysis by Las Vegas bookmaker
By Johnny Avello Special to the / RJ

DraftKings sportsbook director Johnny Avello recommends using Dr Post, Tap It to Win, Sole Volante and Farmington Road in exotics underneath favorite Tiz the Law.