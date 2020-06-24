Las Vegas sportsbooks refund bets on MLB win totals, props

Every Las Vegas sportsbook contacted by the RJ will refund all wagers on MLB season win totals because of a house rules stipulation that a minimum of 160 games must be played.

New York Yankees pitchers run during a spring training baseball workout Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Westgate, William Hill, South Point, Station Casinos, Circa Sports and Caesars Entertainment said Wednesday it will refund win total bets after MLB announced Tuesday that it will play a 60-game regular-season schedule starting July 23 or 24.

Station and the Westgate also noted that division bets and player and playoff props also will be refunded, per house rules.

All pennant and World Series futures bets remain live at Las Vegas books. The Westgate plans to post new 2020 season win totals Friday or Saturday.

“World Series and pennants futures are still alive because we still expect them to crown champions,” Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said. “There’s going to be an American League champ, a National League champ and a World Series champ.

“It’s the same thing we did in basketball and hockey. If you bet the Lakers to win the NBA championship, you’ve still got action on that.”

