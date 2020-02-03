Las Vegas sportsbooks win big on Super Bowl LIV

MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment each reported a multimillion-dollar win on the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-20 comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Armani Watts (23) celebrates his team's victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark, left, and Patrick Mahomes celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Kansas City Chiefs' players pour a cooler of Gatorade on head coach Andy Reid, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs' defeated the 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is doused on the sideline during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi trophy, after his team won the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs' defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is kissed by his girlfriend Brittany Matthews, after the Chiefs' won the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs' defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan kisses the trophy after his team defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

It was a super Sunday for Las Vegas sportsbooks.

MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment each reported a multimillion-dollar win on the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-20 comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

The Chiefs, who closed as 1½-point favorites, erased a 20-10 deficit in the final 6:13 as Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes en route to Super Bowl MVP honors.

The total closed at 53 after climbing as high as 55 and stayed under the number.

“We did very well. I know for a fact that it’s our best Super Bowl since at least 2008,” The Mirage sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback said. “We had the best-case scenario for us, Chiefs and under.”

Two MGM bettors alone lost a total of almost $3 million.

Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale lost a $1 million money-line bet placed Tuesday on San Francisco. Another big bettor lost a total of $1.93 million on a variety of wagers placed Sunday on the 49ers and over in the first quarter, first half, second half and game.

Caesars and William Hill did especially well at their books in Northern Nevada, which traditionally takes a ton of 49ers action.

“It was our best scenario,” Caesars Entertainment sportsbook director Bill Sattler said. “We were real heavy on the Niners money line and a lot of it was from Lake Tahoe.”

The books also won big on the total.

“The total was the biggest decision,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “Keeping it under was the key.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.