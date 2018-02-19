Betting

Las Vegas tabs Golden Knights as new favorite to win Stanley Cup

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 19, 2018 - 2:44 pm
 
Updated February 19, 2018 - 6:27 pm

The Golden Knights took over the NHL’s points lead Saturday. On Monday, the Knights were at the top of another board.

The expansion team from Las Vegas became the new betting favorite at the Westgate Superbook to win this year’s Stanley Cup at 9-2 odds after falling to 4-1 on Sunday.

The Knights opened at 200-1 last June and were as high as 500-1 right before the 2017-18 season, according to Westgate sports book director Jay Kornegay.

“The Knights started off as the longest shot on the board to win the Stanley Cup,” Kornegay said. “No one was betting them. There was no interest, which totally makes sense for an expansion team. Now it’s crazy to say they’re the favorite to hoist the Cup.”

The Knights fell to 8-1 odds in late December despite skepticism, injuries to four goaltenders and heavy betting from Las Vegans.

“We certainly had some fans that came in and placed small wagers on them at 500-1, but there wasn’t any significant money on them,” Kornegay said. “Then the small bets continued to come in and it really snowballed as the season progressed.”

Kornegay said he’s never seen this many hockey future bets placed for one season in his 30-plus years of working in sports betting.

The Knights are followed by two Eastern Conference teams on the Westgate board. The Tampa Bay Lighting have the second-best odds at 5-1. The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-1), Nashville Predators (7-1) and Boston Bruins (8-1) round out the top five.

“I wouldn’t say the Knights have the easiest road to the finals,” Kornegay said, “but most of the top teams play in the Eastern Conference. History has proven that the hockey playoffs are so unpredictable. It feels like a No. 1 seed is losing to an eighth seed every other year.”

CG Analytics, which provides the daily betting line to the Review-Journal Sports section, still has the Lightning as 6-1 favorites to win the title followed by the Golden Knights at 7-1.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: Knights Fall 2-0 Against Ducks
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal reporters David Schoen and Steve Carp go over the Golden Knights loss to the Anaheim Ducks.
Golden Knights React To Loss Against Ducks
The Golden Knights react to their 2-0 loss against the Anaheim Ducks.
Golden Edge: Ducks Defeat the Golden Knights 2-0
Golden Edge video host Bryan Salmond provides an update following the Golden Knights 2-0 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.
Las Vegas tabs Golden Knights as new favorite to win Stanley Cup
The Golden Knights took over the NHL’s points lead Saturday. On Monday, the Knights were at the top of another board. The expansion team from Las Vegas became the new betting favorite at the Westgate Superbook to win this year’s Stanley Cup at 4-1 odds. The Knights opened at 200-1 and were as high as 500-1 before the 2017-18 season, according to Westgate sports book director Jay Kornegay. “The Knights started off as the longest shot on the board to win the Stanley Cup,” Kornegay said. “No one was betting them. There was no interest, which totally makes sense for an expansion team. Now it’s crazy to say they’re the favorite to hoist the Cup."
Golden Knights forecheck
At first glance, the Knights’ 1-2-2 forecheck doesn't look unusual. But it’s the aggression the Knights use that makes their forecheck unique. “They’re a tenacious team." - Flyers coach Dave Hakstol The Knights are second in the NHL with 642 takeaways. “I think it’s a good indicator when we’re playing well is when our forecheck is going.” - center Erik Haula
Golden Edge: Knights dominate Canadiens
Bryan Salmond, Steve Carp and David Schoen talk about the Golden Knights dominant win over Montreal, including Vegas' upcoming schedule.
Gerard Gallant talks about the Golden Knights win over Montreal
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant answers questions about his team's 6-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens.
Golden Edge: Vegas explodes for 6 goals against Montreal
Bryan Salmond recaps the Golden Knights' 6-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens.
Golden Edge: Knights Get Win Over Oilers
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journal reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen go over the Golden Knights first win over the Edmonton Oilers.
Golden Knights React To Win Against Oilers
The Golden Knights react to their win against the Edmonton Oilers and Gerard Gallant comments on if he would let one of his players marry during one of their games.
A Golden Night To Remember
The first in-game wedding in team history occurred during the second intermission of the Knight’s 4-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers.
Golden Edge Look Ahead: Knights Prepare for Matchup Against the Oilers
Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat writers Steve Carp and David Schoen discuss the Golden Knights matchup against the Oilers, and William Karlsson's visit from 18 special guests from Sweden who came to support their countryman and give him a special jersey.
Golden Knights players on their 5-2 win over the Blackhawks
Vegas Golden Knights players on Erik Haula's absence, James Neal's injury and their come-from-behind win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Golden Knights On Comeback Win Against Chicago
The Golden Knights react to their 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Golden Edge: Knights Get Comeback Win Against Chicago
Review-Journal reporters David Schoen and Steve Carp go over the Golden Knights comeback win against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Gallant says Fleury's saves led to team's win over the Blackhawks
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant said during the post-game news conference that goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury's saves helped boost the team and led them to their 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Golden Edge: Knights fall flat against Flyers
Steve Carp and David Schoen discuss the Golden Knights loss to the Flyers, including how Philadelphia outplayed Vegas without outshooting the Knights.
Golden Knights talk about loss to Flyers
Brayden McNabb, William Karlsson and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare talk about the Golden Knights loss to the Flyers.
Gerard Gallant talks about loss to Philadelphia
Golden Knights coach talks after the Golden Knights 4-1 loss to the Flyers.
Nolan Patrick Adjusting To NHL
The Philadelphia Flyers rookie Center talked about his game on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on the recent road trip
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on the team's recent road trip Saturday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's injury woes
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's injury woes Saturday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights logo proves popular at No. 4 in NHL merchandise
The Golden Knights’ name and sharp-looking logo may not be big with the United States Army these days. But fans seem to like it. A lot. According to Fanatics, which oversees the league’s online shop, the Knights rank No. 4 in the NHL when it comes to merchandise sales. The New York Rangers are the No. 1 team in sales, followed by the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.
Golden Knights logo proves popular at No. 4 in NHL merchandise
The Golden Knights’ name and sharp-looking logo may not be big with the United States Army these days. But fans seem to like it. A lot. According to Fanatics, which oversees the league’s online shop, the Knights rank No. 4 in the NHL when it comes to merchandise sales. The New York Rangers are the No. 1 team in sales, followed by the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.
Golden Knights React To Comeback Win Against Sharks
The Golden Knights react to their final game on the road trip against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Edge: Knights Finish Road Trip With Win
Golden Knights beat reporter Steve Carp goes over the Golden Knights comeback win against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Edge: Knights preparing for important homestand
Bryan Salmond, David Schoen, Ed Graney and Steve Carp discuss the Golden Knights recent road trip, Pittsburgh's tribute to Marc-Andre Fleury as well as the upcoming homestand for the Golden Knights.
Fleury Glad To Have Homecoming Behind Him
Marc-Andre Fleury talks about the Penguins video tribute to him and tonights loss against his former team.
Golden Knights On 5-4 Loss Against Penguins
Golden Knights react to the loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Marc-Andre Fleury's video tribute.
Golden Edge: Knights Fall To Penguins
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal reporters Steve Carp and Ed Graney go over Fleury returning to Pittsburgh and the Golden Knights loss to the Penguins.
Golden Edge: Knights Lose To Penguins
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond recaps the Golden Knights loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Fleury's impact on Pittsburgh lasting long after his time there
Marc-Andre Fleury has had a greater impact on Pittsburgh than just on the ice Fleury and his wife opened a playground at a Pennsylvania Boys and Girls Club The Sto-Ken-Rox Boys & Girls Club is located in McKees Rock, where more than 35 percent of residents live in poverty. The playground opened last year before Fleury started playing for the Golden Knights Fleury financed the construction of a state-of-the-art playground, as well as sports equipment to play hockey.
A look at Fleury's contribution to Boys and Girls Club
Kevin Nicholson, executive director of the Sto-Ken-Rox Boys and Girls Club in McKees Rock, Penn., talks about what Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury contributed to the center before he left the Penguins. (Ed Grane/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Knights' Reilly Smith humbly happy with NHL award
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith talks about earning the Third Star of the Week on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 in Pittsburgh. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Knights' Gerard Gallant on Fleury's return to Pittsburgh
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to the media on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, about goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury's return to Pittsburgh. The Knights face the Penguins on Tuesday in Pittsburgh. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Knights' Fleury expects wide range of emotions in return to Pittsburgh
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury talked about looking forward to facing his former team on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 in Pittsburgh. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ryan Carpenter Glad To Contribute To Golden Knights Win
The forward had a goal and an assist in the 4-3 victory over the Capitals Sunday , Feb. 4, 2018 in Washington D.C. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant Pleased With Knights Bounce-back Effort
The coach liked the way his team skated in the 4-3 win over Washington Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Tuch On Golden Knights Resilient Win Over Capitals
The forward scored the game-winner Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nate Schmidt Returns To Washington
The Golden Knights defenseman talked about his time with the Capitals Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Washington D.C. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Zucker on his big season, fatherhood, Golden Knights’ success
Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker, who is from Las Vegas, says he is pleased with his play and the way the Knights have captured the hearts of his hometown speaking before the game Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 in St. Paul, Minn. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
James Neal On Representing The Golden Knights At The Nhl All-star Game
James Neal on representing the Golden Knights at the NHL All-Star Game on Sunday in Tampa, Florida. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Goaltender Marc-andre Fleury On The All-star Game
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury talks about the NHL All-Star Game on Sunday in Tampa, Florida. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury On All-star Weekend
Marc-Andre Fleury talks about representing the Golden Knights at the NHL All-Star Game on Sunday in Tampa, Florida. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Forward William Karlsson On Facing His Former Team Columbus
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson on facing his former team, Columbus, on Monday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Defenseman Brayden McNabb On The Team's Penalty Killing
Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb on the team's penalty killing Monday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Coach Gerard Gallant On His Team's Penalty Killing
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's penalty killing Monday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scotty Bowman Is Impressed With The Golden Knights Start
The Hall of Fane coach credits GM George McPhee for putting a strong team on the ice after watching the Knights in Tampa Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
James Neal Proud Of Reaching 20-goal Mark
The veteran forward has had 20 or more goals for 10 straight seasons after scoring Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 against the Panthers in Sunrise, Florida (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Todd Richards is happy for Las Vegas having its own NHL team
Todd Richards, Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach, spoke about his days with the Las Vegas Thunder on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 in Tampa (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights players' favorite hockey Christmas presents
Sticks and skates dominates the list. Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Abandoned Pomeranians adopted through Golden Knights event
Many Pomeranians found their fur-ever homes for the holidays The Animal Foundation and the Vegas Golden Knights hosted a Pucks for Paws event, to kick-off the adoption of 164 Pomeranians found abandoned in Sandy Valley. 5 dogs were available at auction, while 10 more were available in a raffle to benefit Animal Foundation. The dogs were named by Golden Knights players and donned small Knights sweaters. The other Pomeranians will be available through an online raffle, open through Jan. 1
By the numbers: Expectations, challenges for Las Vegas’ WNBA team
The newly relocated Las Vegas WNBA franchise will begin play in the 2018 season. New owners MGM Resorts will integrate a professional franchise into Las Vegas’ busy sports landscape that’s shared with the 51s, Lights FC, Golden Knights and Raiders. Here are some of the expectations and challenges the team will have. 1. Ticket prices: The key to any sports franchise is selling season tickets and group outings. For Las Vegas’ team, that starts with locals. "(You don’t) just open the doors and tell everybody you’ve got a game and stand there waiting to sell tickets," 51s president Don Logan said. "You’ve got to get out, you’ve got to get out into the community and you’ve got to do everything we do. There’s no easy way." Last year, San Antonio charged $12 to $165 for single-game tickets for 17 home games. 2. Creating an identity: Coach Bill Laimbeer inherits a team from San Antonio that hasn’t made the playoffs or had a winning season since 2012. Las Vegas' team is also a franchise that lost its first 14 games last season before finishing a league-worst 8-26. 3. Patience will be required: Will they have to fill all 12,000 seats at Mandalay Bay for the season to be deemed successful? "They have to be realistic," Connecticut Sun CEO Mitchell Etess said. "If they could get 5,000 bodies into every single game, that would be pretty good for the first year."
VGK University: Introduction to hockey, and much more
Vegas Golden Knights officials Misha Donskov and Murray Craven chat about VGK University, a five-course instructional for hockey fans, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Dec. 3, 2017. (Ron Kantowski/ Las Vegas Review Journal)
Nate Quote
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt is leading the team in time on ice. He talks about the adjustment to the style of play in the Pacific Division, as well as his pregame "Magic trick" ritual. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Basketball Week 15
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Westgate Sports Book Director John Murray.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Basketball Week 14
Adam Hill and Kelly Stewart discuss betting strategies for college basketball.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Super Bowl prop futures
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Super Bowl LII prop futures.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Super Bowl LII prop bets
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Super Bowl LII prop bets.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Super Bowl LII picks
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Super Bowl LII.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL conference championships
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL’s conference championship games.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL divisional playoffs
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL divisional playoffs.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football National Championship
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Monday’s college football national championship.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Wild Card playoffs
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL’s Wild Card playoff weekend.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 17
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week 17 of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Bowls Week Three
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week three of the college bowl games.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Bowls Week 2
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview the college football bowls.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 16
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 16 of the NFL season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Bowl Edition
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Las Vegas Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over their picks for the college bowl games.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 15
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Las Vegas Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over their picks for week 15 of NFL football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 14
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and TI sports book director Tony Nevill preview NFL Week 14.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 13
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 13 of the NFL regular season. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 14
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 14 of the college football season. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 13
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt give their picks for week 13 of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt give their picks for week 12 of NFL football.
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Betting Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like