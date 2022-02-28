75°F
Last Man Standing returns to sportsbook for NCAA Tournament

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2022 - 2:57 pm
 
Plenty of seating is available in the Sports & Race Book at Red Rock Resort. (L.E. Baskow/Las V ...
Plenty of seating is available in the Sports & Race Book at Red Rock Resort. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

With the NCAA Tournament fast approaching, Station Casinos has opened registration for its Last Man Standing contest for the event.

Each entry for the winner-take-all competition costs $25, but $100 gets five entries. Bettors pick one game against the spread each day of the men’s college basketball tournament, 10 days in all (March 17-20, 24-27, April 2,4). Each entry is eliminated with an incorrect pick.

Entrants must sign up in person at Station Casinos locations by 5 p.m. March 17, which is the first day of the NCAA Tournament (the opening round games on March 15 and 16 aren’t part of the contest).

All of the entry fees will be returned as prize money and, unlike last year, there won’t be a tiebreaker. If more than one contestant makes 10 correct picks, or all remaining contestants are eliminated on the same contest day, the prize money will be split equally among all tied contestants.

Las Vegas residents Terry Gomez and Dominic Barley were the Last Men Standing in last year’s contest, which featured a prize pool of $42,800. They each went 10-0 ATS to top a field of 2,065 entries and won $21,400 apiece when Baylor upset Gonzaga 86-70 in the NCAA championship game.

Gonzaga is the consensus favorite to win the 2022 national title (+375 at Caesars Sportsbook) and one of 12 teams at Station with odds of less than 20-1 to win it all.

“There’s so much parity in college basketball. It really is an open tournament,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “You can make a case for 15 to 18 teams. It’s really deep.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

