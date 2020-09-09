Last-minute shopping: Best NFL futures odds

The best price available at Las Vegas sportsbooks on each NFL team in Super Bowl and division futures ahead of Thursday’s season opener.

In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

The NFL season kicks off Thursday when the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans.

Here are the best Super Bowl and division futures prices available for every team at Las Vegas sportsbooks:

Super Bowl futures

(From lowest odds to highest)

Kansas City Chiefs 6-1 (Boyd Gaming and MGM Resorts)

Baltimore Ravens +705 (Circa Sports)

San Francisco 49ers +1,125 (Circa)

New Orleans Saints 12-1 (Boyd, MGM and South Point)

Dallas Cowboys 15-1 (South Point)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 15-1 (Boyd)

Seattle Seahawks 20-1 (Boyd)

Indianapolis Colts 25-1 (Caesars Entertainment, Golden Nugget and Westgate)

Pittsburgh Steelers 30-1 (Golden Nugget and MGM)

Buffalo Bills 35-1 (Circa)

Green Bay Packers 35-1 (Circa and MGM)

Minnesota Vikings 35-1 (Circa)

Philadelphia Eagles 35-1 (Circa)

Tennessee Titans 35-1 (MGM)

New England Patriots 40-1 (South Point)

Cleveland Browns 50-1 (South Point and Westgate)

Los Angeles Rams 50-1 (MGM, Station Casinos and Westgate)

Arizona Cardinals 60-1 (Golden Nugget and Westgate)

Atlanta Falcons 60-1 (Caesars and Golden Nugget)

Chicago Bears 60-1 (Circa)

Denver Broncos 60-1 (Boyd, Circa and Westgate)

Los Angeles Chargers 60-1 (South Point)

Houston Texans 70-1 (South Point)

Las Vegas Raiders 80-1 (MGM)

Detroit Lions 100-1 (Golden Nugget and William Hill)

Miami Dolphins 150-1 (Circa)

New York Giants 150-1 (Circa)

Cincinnati Bengals 200-1 (Golden Nugget, South Point, Westgate and William Hill)

New York Jets 200-1 (Westgate and William Hill)

Carolina Panthers 250-1 (South Point)

Washington Football Team 300-1 (South Point and Westgate)

Jacksonville Jaguars 600-1 (Circa)

Division futures

AFC East

Buffalo Bills +125 (Boyd and MGM)

New England Patriots +195 (William Hill)

Miami Dolphins +1,025 (Circa)

New York Jets 12-1 (Golden Nugget and William Hill)

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens -180 (South Point and Westgate)

Pittsburgh Steelers +425 (Caesars)

Cleveland Browns +570 (Circa)

Cincinnati Bengals 40-1 (Golden Nugget)

AFC South

Indianapolis Colts +125 (Boyd)

Tennessee Titans +185 (Golden Nugget)

Houston Texans +480 (Circa)

Jacksonville Jaguars 40-1 (William Hill)

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs -390 (William Hill)

Los Angeles Chargers +1,025 (Circa)

Las Vegas Raiders +1,250 (Circa)

Denver Broncos 14-1 (Circa)

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys -130 (Boyd and Golden Nugget)

Philadelphia Eagles 2-1 (South Point, Westgate and William Hill)

New York Giants 15-1 (Boyd)

Washington Football Team 25-1 (Circa)

NFC North

Minnesota Vikings +165 (Boyd)

Green Bay Packers +205 (Circa)

Chicago Bears 5-1 (Golden Nugget)

Detroit Lions 6-1 (Golden Nugget)

NFC South

New Orleans Saints -115 (Boyd and Caesars)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +175 (South Point and Westgate)

Atlanta Falcons 12-1 (Westgate)

Carolina Panthers 30-1 (South Point, Westgate and William Hill)

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers +100 (Circa and Golden Nugget)

Seattle Seahawks +230 (Boyd and Caesars)

Los Angeles Rams 6-1 (South Point, Westgate and William Hill)

Arizona Cardinals +990 (Circa)

