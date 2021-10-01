64°F
Last Woman Standing goes for 3rd straight NFL winner

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2021 - 8:00 am
 
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles against the Detroit Lions in the secon ...
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles against the Detroit Lions in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Finding NFL winners is supposed to be difficult, but the Last Woman Standing is making it look easy.

Amber Hanover, who won Station Casinos’ NFL Last Man Standing contest last season, gave out her second straight easy winner to the Review-Journal last week, as the Baltimore-Detroit game stayed under 50 by two touchdowns in a 19-17 Ravens win.

The week before, Carolina scored a 26-7 victory over New Orleans after Hanover took the Panthers +3½.

Hanover remains in the race to successfully defend her Last Man Standing title, with three entries remaining after three weeks. She also has two entries left in the college LMS contest, and she is 10-5 in the Circa Sports Million.

Those interested in gaining access to more of her picks — she specializes in the NFL and NBA — can visit her website, bet2collect.com.

Here is Hanover’s free play for this week:

Under 49½ Buccaneers-Patriots

Hanover sees Sunday’s Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick showdown as a virtual replay of Ravens-Lions last week.

A blowout by the favorite would be conducive to an under, and the underdog’s only path to victory is in a low-scoring game.

Hanover said that’s certainly the case for offensively challenged New England, a 7-point home underdog.

“If it’s a close game, it’s because the Patriots are having some luck stopping them,” Hanover said.

Brady and Tampa Bay could win in a blowout, but “a blowout means the other team’s not scoring,” she said.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

