Last Woman Standing goes for 4th straight NFL winner

Amber Hanover, who won Station Casinos’ Last Man Standing contest last season, had another easy winner last week with the Buccaneers-Patriots under.

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Another week, another winner for the Last Woman Standing.

Amber Hanover, who won Station Casinos’ NFL Last Man Standing contest last season, gave out her third straight easy winner to the Review-Journal last week, as the Buccaneers-Patriots game stayed well under 49½ in a 19-17 Tampa Bay victory.

She previously gave out Panthers +3½ (a 26-7 win over New Orleans) and under 50 Ravens-Lions (a 19-17 Baltimore win).

Hanover won’t successfully defend her pro Last Man Standing title after losing her entries with Raiders +3½, but she still has one entry in the college contest and is 12-8 in the Circa Sports Million.

Those interested in gaining access to more of her picks — she specializes in the NFL and NBA — can visit her website, bet2collect.com.

Here is Hanover’s free play for this week:

Jaguars +4½

Jacksonville has been engulfed by drama around coach Urban Meyer, but Hanover keeps her handicapping on the field.

She expects the Jaguars to play all out Sunday in seeking their first win, against an AFC South rival in Tennessee.

“It’s a good spot for them to play hard,” Hanover said.

She doesn’t believe the Titans are as good as the Bengals, whom the Jaguars pushed to the limit last week in a 24-21 loss.

“They got in sync when they played Cincinnati,” Hanover said.

Hanover expects the Jaguars to win outright, but “if they don’t win, maybe it’s another field goal game.”

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.