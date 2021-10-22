Last Woman Standing looks to go 5-1 on NFL picks

Amber Hanover, who won Station Casinos’ NFL Last Man Standing contest last season, rebounded from her first loss to post an easy winner last week.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) catches a deep pass against Houston Texans defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. (1) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

The Last Woman Standing is back on track.

Amber Hanover, who won Station Casinos’ NFL Last Man Standing contest last season, rebounded from her first loss of the year to post an easy winner with under 43½ in Texans-Colts (a 31-3 Indianapolis victory).

Hanover is already eliminated and won’t successfully defend her Last Man Standing title, but she will provide NFL picks throughout the season.

Those interested in gaining access to more of her picks — she specializes in the NFL and NBA — can visit her website, bet2collect.com.

Here is Hanover’s free play for this week:

Under 43 Panthers-Giants

This is yet another game that fits Hanover’s totals formula: Either the favorite will win in a blowout, which is conducive to an under, or the underdog will keep it close in a low-scoring game.

Previously, she gave out under 50 in Lions-Ravens (a 19-17 Baltimore win), under 49½ in Buccaneers-Patriots (a 19-17 Tampa Bay victory) and under 43½ in Texans-Colts last week.

The Panthers are only 3-point favorites at the Giants, but Hanover expects Carolina to control the game with its defense.

“I don’t see it going back and forth at all,” she said. “… If Carolina has the lead, the Giants aren’t good enough to play catch-up. That’s an under.”

— Last week: 1-0

— Season: 4-1

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.