53°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Betting

Last Woman Standing looks to go 5-1 on NFL picks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2021 - 8:00 am
 
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) catches a deep pass against Houston Texans de ...
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) catches a deep pass against Houston Texans defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. (1) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

The Last Woman Standing is back on track.

Amber Hanover, who won Station Casinos’ NFL Last Man Standing contest last season, rebounded from her first loss of the year to post an easy winner with under 43½ in Texans-Colts (a 31-3 Indianapolis victory).

Hanover is already eliminated and won’t successfully defend her Last Man Standing title, but she will provide NFL picks throughout the season.

Those interested in gaining access to more of her picks — she specializes in the NFL and NBA — can visit her website, bet2collect.com.

Here is Hanover’s free play for this week:

Under 43 Panthers-Giants

This is yet another game that fits Hanover’s totals formula: Either the favorite will win in a blowout, which is conducive to an under, or the underdog will keep it close in a low-scoring game.

Previously, she gave out under 50 in Lions-Ravens (a 19-17 Baltimore win), under 49½ in Buccaneers-Patriots (a 19-17 Tampa Bay victory) and under 43½ in Texans-Colts last week.

The Panthers are only 3-point favorites at the Giants, but Hanover expects Carolina to control the game with its defense.

“I don’t see it going back and forth at all,” she said. “… If Carolina has the lead, the Giants aren’t good enough to play catch-up. That’s an under.”

— Last week: 1-0

— Season: 4-1

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Gene Simmons of Kiss lists Henderson mansion for $14.95M
Gene Simmons of Kiss lists Henderson mansion for $14.95M
2
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden: ‘The truth will come out’
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden: ‘The truth will come out’
3
Raiders report: Team adds another former 1st-round pick
Raiders report: Team adds another former 1st-round pick
4
Heather Locklear on making peace with her imperfections
Heather Locklear on making peace with her imperfections
5
Las Vegas executive faces voter fraud charges in 2020 election
Las Vegas executive faces voter fraud charges in 2020 election
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Pittsburgh's Jared Wayne (5) scores a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football g ...
College football betting trends — Week 8
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.