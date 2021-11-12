Last Woman Standing looks to go 7-1-1 on NFL picks

Amber Hanover, who won Station Casinos’ Last Man Standing contest last season, pushed last week with under 23 in the first half of the Raiders-Giants game.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

The Last Woman Standing didn’t win last week — but she didn’t lose, either.

Amber Hanover, who won Station Casinos’ NFL Last Man Standing contest last season, had a push with under 23 in the first half of the Raiders’ game with the Giants. Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson made a 32-yard field goal with six seconds left to give the Raiders a 13-10 halftime lead.

Hanover will provide NFL picks throughout the season.

Those interested in gaining access to more of her picks — she specializes in the NFL and NBA — can visit her website, bet2collect.com.

Here is Hanover’s free play for this week:

Under 45 Browns-Patriots

Hanover called this a “simple under” with two defenses that are better than the offenses.

She said she expects the Browns to cause problems for Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

“They can get to him, and they can win,” Hanover said.

The Patriots are consensus 2½-point home favorites. Hanover said she expects the game to be close, but not the total.

“It’ll be a no-sweat under,” she said.

Last week: 0-0-1

Season: 6-1-1

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.