Last Woman Standing looks to go 7-2-1 on NFL picks

Amber Hanover, who won Station Casinos’ Last Man Standing contest last season, is refocused after suffering only her second loss of the season last week.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is sacked by New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise (91) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

The Last Woman Standing plans to bounce back this week.

Amber Hanover, who won Station Casinos’ NFL Last Man Standing contest last year, suffered only her second loss of the season last week with under 45 in Browns-Patriots (a 45-7 New England victory).

Hanover will provide NFL picks throughout the season.

Those interested in gaining access to more of her picks — she specializes in the NFL and NBA — can visit her website, bet2collect.com.

Here is Hanover’s free play for this week:

Under 43 Washington-Panthers

Hanover said she sees a “dead under” between Washington and Carolina.

The Panthers exploded offensively last week in a 34-10 upset of Arizona, but that’s not their style, Hanover said.

“If Carolina’s going to win, they know they have to play defense,” she said.

Hanover said she expects a letdown from both teams’ offenses after they pulled off big wins, and that also points to the under. (Washington knocked off Tampa Bay 29-19.)

Last week: 0-1

Season: 6-2-1

