Last Woman Standing offers NFL pick for Week 6

Amber Hanover, who won Station Casinos' NFL Last Man Standing contest last season, is 3-1 on her picks in the Review-Journal this season.

The Last Woman Standing is looking to get back on track after her first loss of the season.

After three straight winning NFL picks, Amber Hanover, who won Station Casinos’ NFL Last Man Standing contest last season, lost with the Jaguars +4½ last week.

Still, 3-1 (75 percent) after four weeks is a profitable record.

Hanover is already eliminated and won’t successfully defend her Last Man Standing title this season, but she will provide NFL picks throughout the season.

Those interested in gaining access to more of her picks — she specializes in the NFL and NBA — can visit her website, bet2collect.com.

Here is Hanover’s free play for this week:

Under 43½ Texans-Colts

This total fits a profile Hanover used for two previous winners this season: Either the heavy favorite will win in a blowout, which is conducive to an under, or the underdog will keep it close in a low-scoring game.

Previously, she gave out under 50 in Lions-Ravens (a 19-17 Baltimore win) and under 49½ in Buccaneers-Patriots (a 19-17 Tampa Bay victory).

Hanover said she sees the same style of game this week in Indianapolis, which is a 10-point favorite against Houston.

“If the Texans win, they’re going to have to stop the Colts,” she said. “And the Colts have a good defense. It’s going to be a low-scoring game.”

— Last week: 0-1

— Season: 3-1

