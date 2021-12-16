Last Woman Standing takes another big underdog for Week 15

Amber Hanover, who won Station Casinos’ NFL Last Man Standing contest last year, lost with the Lions last week, but is looking at another underdog this week.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) is tackled by Denver Broncos safety Caden Sterns (30) during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Last Woman Standing loves double-digit underdogs.

Amber Hanover, who won Station Casinos’ NFL Last Man Standing contest last year, lost with the Detroit Lions +10 in a 38-10 loss to the Denver Broncos last week. But that’s not stopping her from taking another big underdog this week.

Those interested in gaining access to more of her picks — she specializes in the NFL and NBA — can visit her website, bet2collect.com.

Here’s Hanover’s free play for this week:

Jets +10

The Miami Dolphins are on a five-game winning streak, but that doesn’t mean they should be laying double digits this week, Hanover said.

Four weeks ago, Miami was tied with the Jets going into the fourth quarter but pulled out the cover as a 4-point favorite in a 24-17 victory.

“That’s a lot of points for Miami to be laying when the Jets already proved they could play with them,” Hanover said.

Last week: 0-1

Season: 6-6-1

