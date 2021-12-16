31°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Betting

Last Woman Standing takes another big underdog for Week 15

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2021 - 4:53 am
 
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) is tackled by Denver Broncos safety Caden Sterns ...
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) is tackled by Denver Broncos safety Caden Sterns (30) during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Last Woman Standing loves double-digit underdogs.

Amber Hanover, who won Station Casinos’ NFL Last Man Standing contest last year, lost with the Detroit Lions +10 in a 38-10 loss to the Denver Broncos last week. But that’s not stopping her from taking another big underdog this week.

Those interested in gaining access to more of her picks — she specializes in the NFL and NBA — can visit her website, bet2collect.com.

Here’s Hanover’s free play for this week:

Jets +10

The Miami Dolphins are on a five-game winning streak, but that doesn’t mean they should be laying double digits this week, Hanover said.

Four weeks ago, Miami was tied with the Jets going into the fourth quarter but pulled out the cover as a 4-point favorite in a 24-17 victory.

“That’s a lot of points for Miami to be laying when the Jets already proved they could play with them,” Hanover said.

Last week: 0-1

Season: 6-6-1

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Clark County backslides on mask mandate, others show progress
Clark County backslides on mask mandate, others show progress
2
Mirage to be transformed into ‘brand-new resort’ on Strip
Mirage to be transformed into ‘brand-new resort’ on Strip
3
2 students hospitalized after knife pulled during high school fight
2 students hospitalized after knife pulled during high school fight
4
December storm soaks Las Vegas Valley, mountains see snow
December storm soaks Las Vegas Valley, mountains see snow
5
‘The Super Bowl is coming’: Las Vegas awarded 2024 game
‘The Super Bowl is coming’: Las Vegas awarded 2024 game
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
 
LV sportsbooks lose big as NFL favorites go 10-2 ATS
By / RJ

BetMGM and Caesars each reported a seven-figure loss, the SuperBook reported a six-figure loss and Station Casinos also reported a big losing day capped by the Packers’ 45-30 win and cover over the Bears on “Sunday Night Football.”

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) scrambles as a penalty is thrown during an NFL football game ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 14
By / RJ

Professional handicapper Joe D’Amico (Aasiwins.com) analyzes every NFL Sunday and Monday game, with trends and final scores for each.