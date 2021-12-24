61°F
Last Woman Standing takes NFL underdog for Week 16

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 24, 2021 - 9:25 am
 
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen passes in the first half of an NFL football game against t ...
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

The Last Woman Standing is back on track.

Amber Hanover, who won Station Casinos’ NFL Last Man Standing contest last year, won with the New York Jets +10 last week in a 31-24 loss to Miami, snapping a six-week winless streak that followed a 6-1 start.

She is planning to start a winning streak this week with another underdog.

Those interested in gaining access to more of her picks — she specializes in the NFL and NBA — can visit her website, bet2collect.com.

Here’s Hanover’s free play for this week:

Bills +2½

New England defeated the Bills 14-10 in Buffalo on Dec. 6, dominating on the ground and attempting only three passes. So, Hanover asks, why are the Patriots favored by fewer than 3 at home in the rematch?

She sees it as a sign to back the underdog Bills, who will be seeking revenge after what some called an embarrassing loss in the first meeting.

The Bills haven’t won consecutive games since Oct. 10, and they need to solidify their playoff position, Hanover said.

“It’s time for the Bills to win two (in a row),” she said. “They’re not going to be able to do anything if they don’t win this game.”

Last week: 1-0

Season: 7-6-1

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

