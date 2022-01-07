Last Woman Standing takes NFL underdog for Week 18

Amber Hanover, who won Station Casinos’ NFL Last Man Standing contest last year, plans to finish off a winning season for the Review-Journal on Sunday.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

The Last Woman Standing is looking for a big finish.

Amber Hanover, who won Station Casinos’ NFL Last Man Standing contest last year, lost with the Carolina Panthers +6½ last week in an 18-10 defeat to New Orleans.

A victory this week would complete a winning season for Hanover for the Review-Journal.

Those interested in gaining access to more of her picks — she specializes in the NFL and NBA — can visit her website, bet2collect.com.

Here’s Hanover’s free play for this week:

Lions +4

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he will play in Sunday’s season finale against Detroit, but Hanover isn’t buying it.

“The line is telling you Rodgers isn’t going to play,” she said.

Even if Rodgers makes a brief appearance, Hanover said she still likes the Lions to play hard to the finish, as they have all season. Despite its 2-13-1 record, Detroit is 10-6 against the spread.

“They’ve covered all year,” Hanover said.

Last week: 0-1

Season: 8-7-1

