Late actor Chadwick Boseman one of biggest Oscars favorites

The nominees for the 2021 Academy Awards were announced Monday, and Betfair sportsbook in the United Kingdom has posted odds on every category.

The show is scheduled for April 25 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Late actor Chadwick Boseman, who gained fame portraying the superhero “Black Panther,” is one of the biggest favorites on the board at -1,429 to win the Academy Award for best actor after he was posthumously nominated for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Anthony Hopkins is the 6-1 second choice for his role in “The Father,” and Riz Ahmed is the 12-1 third pick for his performance in “Sound of Metal.”

“Nomadland” is the -303 favorite to win the Oscar for best picture. “The Trial of the Chicago 7” is the +550 second choice.

Betting favorites are expressed with a minus sign and underdogs with a plus sign. That means a bettor must wager $303 to win $100 on “Nomadland” and $100 to win $550 on “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

“Promising Young Woman” is the 9-1 third choice for best picture, followed by “Minari” and “Mank” at 12-1 each and “Judas and the Black Messiah” at 16-1.

In a close contest for best actress, Carey Mulligan is the -110 favorite for her performance in “Promising Young Woman.” Andra Day is the 3-1 second choice for her role in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” followed by Frances McDormand at +333 for “Nomadland,” Vanessa Kirby at 6-1 for “Pieces of a Woman” and Viola Davis at 10-1 for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

“Nomadland” director Chloe Zhao is the -588 favorite to win the Academy Award for best director. “Mank” director David Fincher is the +650 second choice, and the other three nominees are in double digits.

For best supporting actor, Daniel Kaluuya is the -400 favorite for his role in “Judas and the Black Messiah.” Sacha Baron Cohen is the 3-1 second choice for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

Maria Bakalova is the +225 favorite to win best supporting actress for her performance in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” Youn Yuh-jung is the +250 second pick for “Minari,” and Glenn Close is the 3-1 third choice for “Hillbilly Elegy.”

New Jersey was the only state to accept wagers on the Academy Awards the past two years. Wagering on the Oscars has not been approved in Nevada.

