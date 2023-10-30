67°F
Betting

Late Dolphins TD helps bettor win $99K on same-game parlay

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2023 - 2:00 pm
 
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

A Caesars Sportsbook bettor hit a $1,500 seven-leg same-game parlay in the Dolphins’ 31-17 win over the Patriots that paid $99,000.

The legs were Miami -6½ and over 41½; touchdowns by Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Jaylen Waddle and Kendrick Bourne; and three TD passes by Tua Tagovailoa.

With less than three minutes left, the bettor still needed three more legs to cash the 66-1 wager. They got them all on Tagovailoa’s 31-yard TD pass to Waddle with 2:43 left.

Waddle’s score was Tagovailoa’s third TD pass and pushed the game over the total.

New England took a 7-0 lead on Bourne’s 24-yard TD catch from Mac Jones, and Miami tied it with 22 seconds left in the first quarter on Hill’s 42-yard TD reception. Tagovailoa also threw a 1-yard TD pass to Cedrick Wilson Jr. in the second quarter, and Mostert scored on a 1-yard run midway through the third quarter.

Waddle’s TD cashed tickets for all bettors who backed the Dolphins (-7½) and over (46½).

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

