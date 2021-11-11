74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Betting

Line on move for Thursday’s Ravens-Dolphins game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2021 - 2:22 pm
 
Updated November 11, 2021 - 2:25 pm
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs with the ball against the Minnesota Vikings dur ...
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs with the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The public has driven up the line for Thursday’s NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins, with sharp bettors mostly on the sidelines.

The Ravens rose to consensus 8½-point road favorites Thursday after being -7½ all week. The total is 46½.

“All one-sided in favor of Baltimore,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said via text message.

Esposito said 77 percent of the tickets at Station Casinos are on the Ravens.

Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said there had been little sharp resistance looking to take the Dolphins.

“The sharps haven’t really gotten too involved to this point,” Bennett said via text message. “The public action hasn’t been overwhelming, but it is on the Ravens, both point spread and teasers.”

The Ravens have the second-best record in the AFC at 6-2. They have not covered in three of their past four games, including failing to cover -7 in a 34-31 overtime victory over Minnesota on Sunday.

The Dolphins (2-7) won and covered -4 in a 17-9 victory over Houston on Sunday.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders report: Defensive tackle headed to injured reserve
Raiders report: Defensive tackle headed to injured reserve
2
Man shot by officers in confrontation near Red Rock Canyon entrance
Man shot by officers in confrontation near Red Rock Canyon entrance
3
Ruggs’ lawyers allege firefighters were slow to put out blaze in victim’s car
Ruggs’ lawyers allege firefighters were slow to put out blaze in victim’s car
4
Circa rappelling event in downtown Las Vegas abruptly canceled
Circa rappelling event in downtown Las Vegas abruptly canceled
5
Blake Shelton’s club to rock the Strip, country style
Blake Shelton’s club to rock the Strip, country style
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) rushes in the third quarter of an NCAA college footba ...
College football betting trends — Week 11
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.