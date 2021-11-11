Line on move for Thursday’s Ravens-Dolphins game

The line on the NFL Week 10 opener between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins has moved a full point leading up to kickoff Thursday.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs with the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The public has driven up the line for Thursday’s NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins, with sharp bettors mostly on the sidelines.

The Ravens rose to consensus 8½-point road favorites Thursday after being -7½ all week. The total is 46½.

“All one-sided in favor of Baltimore,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said via text message.

Esposito said 77 percent of the tickets at Station Casinos are on the Ravens.

Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said there had been little sharp resistance looking to take the Dolphins.

“The sharps haven’t really gotten too involved to this point,” Bennett said via text message. “The public action hasn’t been overwhelming, but it is on the Ravens, both point spread and teasers.”

The Ravens have the second-best record in the AFC at 6-2. They have not covered in three of their past four games, including failing to cover -7 in a 34-31 overtime victory over Minnesota on Sunday.

The Dolphins (2-7) won and covered -4 in a 17-9 victory over Houston on Sunday.

