Lines for 137 NFL games at Westgate — FULL LIST
The sportsbook has posted lines for every game in weeks 1 and 2, every Raiders game, every prime-time game and a few more for the upcoming season.
Lines for 137 NFL games for the upcoming season posted at the Westgate (listed by week, in rotation number order):
Week 1
Thursday, Sept. 10
Houston at Kansas City (-10½, 56)
Sunday, Sept. 13
Miami at New England (-6½, 43½)
Cleveland at Baltimore (-8½, 49)
New York Jets at Buffalo (-6, 40)
Raiders at Carolina (PK, 46½)
Seattle (-1, 49) at Atlanta
Philadelphia (-6, 45) at Washington
Chicago at Detroit (-1½, 44)
Indianapolis (-7½, 46) at Jacksonville
Green Bay at Minnesota (-3½, 47)
Los Angeles Chargers (-3½, 45) at Cincinnati
Arizona at San Francisco (-8, 45½)
Tampa Bay at New Orleans (-4, 49½)
Dallas (-3 +100, 50) at Los Angeles Rams
Monday, Sept. 14
Pittsburgh (-3½, 48½) at New York Giants
Tennessee at Denver (-2½, 42)
Week 2
Thursday, Sept. 17
Cincinnati at Cleveland (-8, 46)
Sunday, Sept. 20
Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia (-4, 49)
Carolina at Tampa Bay (-8½, 48)
Denver at Pittsburgh (-5½, 43½)
Atlanta at Dallas (-7, 50)
San Francisco (-4½, 43½) at New York Jets
Buffalo (-3, 43) at Miami
Minnesota at Indianapolis (-3, 46½)
Detroit at Green Bay (-6½, 46)
New York Giants at Chicago (-5½, 43½)
Jacksonville at Tennessee (-11, 42½)
Washington at Arizona (-6½, 46)
Baltimore (-6, 54½) at Houston
Kansas City (-6, 51) at Los Angeles Chargers
New England at Seattle (-3½, 44)
Monday, Sept. 21
New Orleans (-4½, 50½) at Raiders
Week 3
Thursday, Sept. 24
Miami (-2) at Jacksonville
Sunday, Sept. 27
San Francisco (-5½) at New York Giants
Raiders at New England (-4½)
Tampa Bay at Denver (PK)
Dallas at Seattle (-2½)
Green Bay at New Orleans (-6)
Monday, Sept. 28
Kansas City at Baltimore (-3 +100)
Week 4
Thursday, Oct. 1
Denver at New York Jets (PK)
Sunday, Oct. 4
Indianapolis at Chicago (-1½)
Cleveland at Dallas (-6)
New England at Kansas City (-7½)
Buffalo at Raiders (PK)
Philadelphia at San Francisco (-5)
Monday, Oct. 5
Atlanta at Green Bay (-5½)
Week 5
Thursday, Oct. 8
Tampa Bay (-2½) at Chicago
Sunday, Oct. 11
Raiders at Kansas City (-10½)
Denver at New England (-4)
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh (-3)
Buffalo at Tennessee (-1½)
Minnesota at Seattle (-3 -120)
Monday, Oct. 12
Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans (-7)
Week 6
Thursday, Oct. 15
Kansas City (-4) at Buffalo
Sunday, Oct. 18
Baltimore (-2½) at Philadelphia
Cleveland at Pittsburgh (-4)
Miami at Denver (-6½)
Green Bay at Tampa Bay (-3½)
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco (-6½)
Monday, Oct. 19
Arizona at Dallas (-7)
Week 7
Thursday, Oct. 22
New York Giants at Philadelphia (-7)
Sunday, Oct. 25
Dallas (-7½) at Washington
Pittsburgh at Baltimore (-6)
Kansas City (-6) at Denver
San Francisco at New England (PK)
Tampa Bay (-3) at Raiders
Monday, Oct. 26
Chicago at Los Angeles Rams (-4)
Week 8
Thursday, Oct. 29
Atlanta at Carolina (PK)
Sunday, Nov. 1
New England at Buffalo (-3½)
Raiders at Cleveland (-4)
Minnesota at Green Bay (-3)
San Francisco at Seattle (PK)
Dallas at Philadelphia (-2½)
Monday, Nov. 2
Tampa Bay (-3½) at New York Giants
Week 9
Thursday, Nov. 5
Green Bay at San Francisco (-7)
Sunday, Nov. 8
Denver at Atlanta (-2½)
Baltimore (-3) at Indianapolis
Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-3½)
Pittsburgh at Dallas (-3½)
New Orleans at Tampa Bay (-1½)
Monday, Nov. 9
New England (-1½) at New York Jets
Week 10
Thursday, Nov. 12
Indianapolis at Tennessee (-2½)
Sunday, Nov. 15
Denver at Raiders (-2)
Seattle at Los Angeles Rams (-1½)
Buffalo (-1½) at Arizona
San Francisco at New Orleans (-2½)
Baltimore (-3½) at New England
Monday, Nov. 16
Minnesota at Chicago (PK)
Week 11
Thursday, Nov. 19
Arizona at Seattle (-6)
Sunday, Nov. 22
Philadelphia at Cleveland (-2)
Green Bay at Indianapolis (-3)
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver (-3)
Dallas at Minnesota (-2)
Kansas City (-6½) at Raiders
Monday, Nov. 23
Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay (-4½)
Week 12
Thursday, Nov. 26
Houston at Detroit (-2)
Washington at Dallas (-11½)
Baltimore (-2½) at Pittsburgh
Sunday, Nov. 29
Raiders at Atlanta (-3)
New Orleans (-3) at Denver
San Francisco (-2½) at Los Angeles Rams
Kansas City (-2½) at Tampa Bay
Chicago at Green Bay (-5)
Monday, Nov. 30
Seattle at Philadelphia (-3)
Week 13
Thursday, Dec. 3
Dallas at Baltimore (-5)
Sunday, Dec. 6
Raiders at New York Jets (-2)
Indianapolis at Houston (-1)
Philadelphia at Green Bay (-2½)
New England at Los Angeles Chargers (-2)
Denver at Kansas City (-9½)
Monday, Dec. 7
Buffalo at San Francisco (-6)
Week 14
Thursday, Dec. 10
New England at Los Angeles Rams (-2)
Sunday, Dec. 13
Minnesota at Tampa Bay (-4)
Denver (-1) at Carolina
Indianapolis at Raiders (PK)
New Orleans at Philadelphia (PK)
Pittsburgh at Buffalo (-3)
Monday, Dec. 14
Baltimore (-4) at Cleveland
Week 15
Thursday, Dec. 17
Los Angeles Chargers at Raiders (-2½)
Sunday, Dec. 20
Buffalo at Denver (-1½)
Tampa Bay (-3) at Atlanta
Houston at Indianapolis (-5)
Kansas City at New Orleans (PK)
San Francisco at Dallas (PK)
Monday, Dec. 21
Pittsburgh (-5) at Cincinnati
Week 16
Friday, Dec. 25
Minnesota at New Orleans (-6½)
Sunday, Dec. 27
Miami at Raiders (-4½)
Denver at Los Angeles Chargers (-2½)
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh (-3)
Philadelphia at Dallas (-3½)
Tennessee at Green Bay (-3½)
Monday, Dec. 28
Buffalo at New England (-2½)
Week 17
Sunday, Jan. 3
Pittsburgh at Cleveland (-2)
Green Bay at Chicago (-1)
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City (-9)
Raiders at Broncos (-4)
Seattle at San Francisco (-5½)
