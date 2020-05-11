86°F
Betting

Lines for 137 NFL games at Westgate — FULL LIST

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2020 - 10:20 am
 
Updated May 11, 2020 - 10:28 am

Lines for 137 NFL games for the upcoming season posted at the Westgate (listed by week, in rotation number order):

Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 10

Houston at Kansas City (-10½, 56)

Sunday, Sept. 13

Miami at New England (-6½, 43½)

Cleveland at Baltimore (-8½, 49)

New York Jets at Buffalo (-6, 40)

Raiders at Carolina (PK, 46½)

Seattle (-1, 49) at Atlanta

Philadelphia (-6, 45) at Washington

Chicago at Detroit (-1½, 44)

Indianapolis (-7½, 46) at Jacksonville

Green Bay at Minnesota (-3½, 47)

Los Angeles Chargers (-3½, 45) at Cincinnati

Arizona at San Francisco (-8, 45½)

Tampa Bay at New Orleans (-4, 49½)

Dallas (-3 +100, 50) at Los Angeles Rams

Monday, Sept. 14

Pittsburgh (-3½, 48½) at New York Giants

Tennessee at Denver (-2½, 42)

Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 17

Cincinnati at Cleveland (-8, 46)

Sunday, Sept. 20

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia (-4, 49)

Carolina at Tampa Bay (-8½, 48)

Denver at Pittsburgh (-5½, 43½)

Atlanta at Dallas (-7, 50)

San Francisco (-4½, 43½) at New York Jets

Buffalo (-3, 43) at Miami

Minnesota at Indianapolis (-3, 46½)

Detroit at Green Bay (-6½, 46)

New York Giants at Chicago (-5½, 43½)

Jacksonville at Tennessee (-11, 42½)

Washington at Arizona (-6½, 46)

Baltimore (-6, 54½) at Houston

Kansas City (-6, 51) at Los Angeles Chargers

New England at Seattle (-3½, 44)

Monday, Sept. 21

New Orleans (-4½, 50½) at Raiders

Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 24

Miami (-2) at Jacksonville

Sunday, Sept. 27

San Francisco (-5½) at New York Giants

Raiders at New England (-4½)

Tampa Bay at Denver (PK)

Dallas at Seattle (-2½)

Green Bay at New Orleans (-6)

Monday, Sept. 28

Kansas City at Baltimore (-3 +100)

Week 4

Thursday, Oct. 1

Denver at New York Jets (PK)

Sunday, Oct. 4

Indianapolis at Chicago (-1½)

Cleveland at Dallas (-6)

New England at Kansas City (-7½)

Buffalo at Raiders (PK)

Philadelphia at San Francisco (-5)

Monday, Oct. 5

Atlanta at Green Bay (-5½)

Week 5

Thursday, Oct. 8

Tampa Bay (-2½) at Chicago

Sunday, Oct. 11

Raiders at Kansas City (-10½)

Denver at New England (-4)

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh (-3)

Buffalo at Tennessee (-1½)

Minnesota at Seattle (-3 -120)

Monday, Oct. 12

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans (-7)

Week 6

Thursday, Oct. 15

Kansas City (-4) at Buffalo

Sunday, Oct. 18

Baltimore (-2½) at Philadelphia

Cleveland at Pittsburgh (-4)

Miami at Denver (-6½)

Green Bay at Tampa Bay (-3½)

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco (-6½)

Monday, Oct. 19

Arizona at Dallas (-7)

Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 22

New York Giants at Philadelphia (-7)

Sunday, Oct. 25

Dallas (-7½) at Washington

Pittsburgh at Baltimore (-6)

Kansas City (-6) at Denver

San Francisco at New England (PK)

Tampa Bay (-3) at Raiders

Monday, Oct. 26

Chicago at Los Angeles Rams (-4)

Week 8

Thursday, Oct. 29

Atlanta at Carolina (PK)

Sunday, Nov. 1

New England at Buffalo (-3½)

Raiders at Cleveland (-4)

Minnesota at Green Bay (-3)

San Francisco at Seattle (PK)

Dallas at Philadelphia (-2½)

Monday, Nov. 2

Tampa Bay (-3½) at New York Giants

Week 9

Thursday, Nov. 5

Green Bay at San Francisco (-7)

Sunday, Nov. 8

Denver at Atlanta (-2½)

Baltimore (-3) at Indianapolis

Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-3½)

Pittsburgh at Dallas (-3½)

New Orleans at Tampa Bay (-1½)

Monday, Nov. 9

New England (-1½) at New York Jets

Week 10

Thursday, Nov. 12

Indianapolis at Tennessee (-2½)

Sunday, Nov. 15

Denver at Raiders (-2)

Seattle at Los Angeles Rams (-1½)

Buffalo (-1½) at Arizona

San Francisco at New Orleans (-2½)

Baltimore (-3½) at New England

Monday, Nov. 16

Minnesota at Chicago (PK)

Week 11

Thursday, Nov. 19

Arizona at Seattle (-6)

Sunday, Nov. 22

Philadelphia at Cleveland (-2)

Green Bay at Indianapolis (-3)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver (-3)

Dallas at Minnesota (-2)

Kansas City (-6½) at Raiders

Monday, Nov. 23

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay (-4½)

Week 12

Thursday, Nov. 26

Houston at Detroit (-2)

Washington at Dallas (-11½)

Baltimore (-2½) at Pittsburgh

Sunday, Nov. 29

Raiders at Atlanta (-3)

New Orleans (-3) at Denver

San Francisco (-2½) at Los Angeles Rams

Kansas City (-2½) at Tampa Bay

Chicago at Green Bay (-5)

Monday, Nov. 30

Seattle at Philadelphia (-3)

Week 13

Thursday, Dec. 3

Dallas at Baltimore (-5)

Sunday, Dec. 6

Raiders at New York Jets (-2)

Indianapolis at Houston (-1)

Philadelphia at Green Bay (-2½)

New England at Los Angeles Chargers (-2)

Denver at Kansas City (-9½)

Monday, Dec. 7

Buffalo at San Francisco (-6)

Week 14

Thursday, Dec. 10

New England at Los Angeles Rams (-2)

Sunday, Dec. 13

Minnesota at Tampa Bay (-4)

Denver (-1) at Carolina

Indianapolis at Raiders (PK)

New Orleans at Philadelphia (PK)

Pittsburgh at Buffalo (-3)

Monday, Dec. 14

Baltimore (-4) at Cleveland

Week 15

Thursday, Dec. 17

Los Angeles Chargers at Raiders (-2½)

Sunday, Dec. 20

Buffalo at Denver (-1½)

Tampa Bay (-3) at Atlanta

Houston at Indianapolis (-5)

Kansas City at New Orleans (PK)

San Francisco at Dallas (PK)

Monday, Dec. 21

Pittsburgh (-5) at Cincinnati

Week 16

Friday, Dec. 25

Minnesota at New Orleans (-6½)

Sunday, Dec. 27

Miami at Raiders (-4½)

Denver at Los Angeles Chargers (-2½)

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh (-3)

Philadelphia at Dallas (-3½)

Tennessee at Green Bay (-3½)

Monday, Dec. 28

Buffalo at New England (-2½)

Week 17

Sunday, Jan. 3

Pittsburgh at Cleveland (-2)

Green Bay at Chicago (-1)

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City (-9)

Raiders at Broncos (-4)

Seattle at San Francisco (-5½)

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

