List of back-to-back Super Bowl winners includes Las Vegas visitor

Teams have won back-to-back Super Bowls nine times in NFL history. The Chiefs are attempting to become the first team to win three straight this season.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl 58 in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Teams have won back-to-back Super Bowl titles nine times in the 58-year history of the NFL championship game. But no one has won three straight.

The Chiefs are trying to become the first NFL team to three-peat as Super Bowl champions after beating the 49ers 25-22 in overtime in the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas in February and edging the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 57 in 2023.

Here’s a glance at the other teams that won back-to-back Super Bowls:

New England Patriots

The Patriots beat the Panthers 32-29 in Super Bowl 38 in 2004 and edged the Eagles 24-21 the following season for their third Lombardi Trophy in four years. New England saw its 10-game playoff winning streak and chance for a Super Bowl three-peat end with a 27-13 divisional round loss at Denver on Jan. 14, 2006. The defeat was quarterback Tom Brady’s first in the playoffs.

Denver Broncos

Quarterback John Elway retired after leading the Broncos to back-to-back Super Bowl titles. Denver beat the Packers 31-24 in Super Bowl 32 in 1998 and defeated the Falcons 34-19 the following year. The Broncos went 6-10 during the 1999 season, their first without Elway.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys — led by quarterback Troy Aikman, wide receiver Michael Irvin and running back Emmitt Smith — won three Super Bowls in four years from 1993 to 1996.

They kicked off that stretch by defeating the Bills in Super Bowls 27 and 28. Dallas’ bid for a three-peat ended with a 38-28 loss to the 49ers in the NFC title game in 1995. The Cowboys bounced back the following year to defeat the Steelers 27-17 in Super Bowl 30.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers, led by quarterback Joe Montana and wide receiver Jerry Rice, beat the Bengals 20-16 in Super Bowl 23 and then whipped the Broncos 55-10 in Super Bowl 24.

San Francisco’s bid for three straight championships ended with a 15-13 loss to the Giants in the 1991 NFC title game. New York proceeded to hand the Bills the first of Buffalo’s four straight Super Bowl losses from 1991 to 1994.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers won back-to-back Super Bowls twice.

Pittsburgh beat the Vikings 16-6 in Super Bowl 9 and clipped the Cowboys 21-17 in Super Bowl 10 before losing 24-7 to the Raiders in the 1977 AFC title game.

Oakland went on to beat Minnesota in Super Bowl 11.

The Steelers were soon back on top again. They defeated Dallas 35-31 in Super Bowl 13 and beat the Rams 31-19 in Super Bowl 14. Pittsburgh then went 9-7 in the 1980 season and didn’t make the playoffs for the first time since 1971.

Thus, the Steel Curtain closed on the team’s dynasty.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins beat Washington 14-7 in Super Bowl 7 to cap off the only undefeated season in NFL history at 17-0. Miami beat Minnesota 24-7 in Super Bowl 8 for its second straight title in 1974. The Dolphins lost to the Raiders in the divisional round the following year.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers are the only team in NFL history that has won three straight league championships.

They did it twice. They won three NFL titles in a row from 1929 to 1931 when the champion was crowned based on the standings. Green Bay then won three straight NFL titles from 1965 to 1967. It won the final NFL championship game 23-12 over the Browns and then won the first two Super Bowls.

The Packers defeated the Chiefs 35-10 in Super Bowl 1 and beat the Raiders 33-14 in Super Bowl 2.

