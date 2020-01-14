LIVE BETTING BLOG: Clemson vs. LSU

Follow for minute-to-minute updates on the College Football Playoff championship game. Player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow warms up before a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The culmination of the college football season is here.

Defending national champion Clemson (14-0) meets Southeastern Conference juggernaut Louisiana State (14-0) in the College Football Playoff title game at 5 p.m. PST Monday in New Orleans.

LSU is a consensus 5-point favorite with a total of 66½.

Refresh this blog throughout the game to track player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

5:33 p.m.: A third straight punt to start the game, but LSU is again pinned inside the 5. LSU -230 on the live line (Clemson +185), spread 4½, total 60½.

5:30 p.m.: Clemson forces a quick three-and-out and has the ball in LSU territory.

5:24 p.m.: Clemson drives into LSU territory but ends up punting. LSU -230 on the live money line (was -185 pregame), -6½ spread, total 61½.

5:18 p.m.: And away we go. Clemson receives the kickoff.

5:06 p.m.: Player props available on South Point app minutes ago: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passing yards 297½; Clemson running back Travis Etienne rushing yards 95½ (over -120); LSU quarterback Joe Burrow passing yards 354½; LSU receiver Justin Jefferson receiving yards 98½ (over -120). We’ll track those and many more general props throughout the game.

4:58 p.m.: We are closing in on kickoff. LSU is mostly -4½ around the market. Station Casinos is at 4 now. Westgate went to 4 then went back to 4½.