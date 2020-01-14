LIVE BETTING BLOG: Clemson vs. LSU
Follow for minute-to-minute updates on the College Football Playoff championship game. Player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.
The culmination of the college football season is here.
Defending national champion Clemson (14-0) meets Southeastern Conference juggernaut Louisiana State (14-0) in the College Football Playoff title game at 5 p.m. PST Monday in New Orleans.
LSU is a consensus 5-point favorite with a total of 66½.
Refresh this blog throughout the game to track player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.
UPDATES
5:33 p.m.: A third straight punt to start the game, but LSU is again pinned inside the 5. LSU -230 on the live line (Clemson +185), spread 4½, total 60½.
5:30 p.m.: Clemson forces a quick three-and-out and has the ball in LSU territory.
5:24 p.m.: Clemson drives into LSU territory but ends up punting. LSU -230 on the live money line (was -185 pregame), -6½ spread, total 61½.
5:18 p.m.: And away we go. Clemson receives the kickoff.
5:06 p.m.: Player props available on South Point app minutes ago: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passing yards 297½; Clemson running back Travis Etienne rushing yards 95½ (over -120); LSU quarterback Joe Burrow passing yards 354½; LSU receiver Justin Jefferson receiving yards 98½ (over -120). We’ll track those and many more general props throughout the game.
4:58 p.m.: We are closing in on kickoff. LSU is mostly -4½ around the market. Station Casinos is at 4 now. Westgate went to 4 then went back to 4½.
Related
LSU-Clemson point spread, total on the move before kickoff
Clemson crushes LSU in national championship opinion poll
Bettors banking on Joe Burrow to go under passing yards prop