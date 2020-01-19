LIVE NFL BETTING BLOG: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the Packers-49ers NFC Championship Game. Player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle arrives for warm ups before the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo warms up before the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The top two seeds meet in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game with a berth in the Super Bowl on the line.

The No. 1 San Francisco 49ers are 8-point home favorites over the No. 2 Green Bay Packers. The total is 46½.

Both covered as home divisional playoff favorites last week after first-round byes. The 49ers beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-10 as 7-point favorites, and the Packers edged the Seattle Seahawks 28-23 at 4½-point favorites.

Refresh this blog throughout the game to track player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

3:57 p.m.: Mostert was 8-1 to score the first TD. First score will be a touchdown cashes at -170. First score will be a 49ers TD run cashes at +375.

3:55 p.m.: Raheem Mostert rips off a 36-yard TD run on third-and-8, and the 49ers take a 7-0 lead with 5:55 left in the first quarter. 49ers now -600 on the live line (Packers +420), spread -11½ (-125), total 47½.

3:47 p.m.: Packers have to punt it right back. 49ers now -300 on the live line (Packers +240), spread -6½ (-125), total 43½.

3:43 p.m.: Packers force a three-and-out to start the game. 49ers now -300 on the live line, spread -6½, total 44½.

3:41 p.m.: And away we go. 49ers to receive. We’ll call the closing line 49ers -8, total 47. 49ers -360/Packers +300 on the money line.

3:25 p.m.: We’re about 15 minutes away from kickoff, when we’ll determine who will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The 49ers are consensus 8-point favorites with a total of 47. There are a couple of books at 8½. Interestingly, Circa is at 7½.