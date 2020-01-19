LIVE NFL BETTING BLOG: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers
Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the Packers-49ers NFC Championship Game. Player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.
The top two seeds meet in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game with a berth in the Super Bowl on the line.
The No. 1 San Francisco 49ers are 8-point home favorites over the No. 2 Green Bay Packers. The total is 46½.
Both covered as home divisional playoff favorites last week after first-round byes. The 49ers beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-10 as 7-point favorites, and the Packers edged the Seattle Seahawks 28-23 at 4½-point favorites.
Refresh this blog throughout the game to track player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.
UPDATES
3:57 p.m.: Mostert was 8-1 to score the first TD. First score will be a touchdown cashes at -170. First score will be a 49ers TD run cashes at +375.
3:55 p.m.: Raheem Mostert rips off a 36-yard TD run on third-and-8, and the 49ers take a 7-0 lead with 5:55 left in the first quarter. 49ers now -600 on the live line (Packers +420), spread -11½ (-125), total 47½.
3:47 p.m.: Packers have to punt it right back. 49ers now -300 on the live line (Packers +240), spread -6½ (-125), total 43½.
3:43 p.m.: Packers force a three-and-out to start the game. 49ers now -300 on the live line, spread -6½, total 44½.
3:41 p.m.: And away we go. 49ers to receive. We’ll call the closing line 49ers -8, total 47. 49ers -360/Packers +300 on the money line.
3:25 p.m.: We’re about 15 minutes away from kickoff, when we’ll determine who will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The 49ers are consensus 8-point favorites with a total of 47. There are a couple of books at 8½. Interestingly, Circa is at 7½.