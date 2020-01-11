LIVE NFL BETTING BLOG: Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the Vikings-49ers divisional playoff game. Player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

The NFL’s top seeds are in action today as the divisional playoffs begin.

First, the San Francisco 49ers (13-3), the No. 1 seed in the NFC, host the No. 6 seed Minnesota Vikings (11-6) at 1:35 p.m. PST. The 49ers are 7-point favorites over the Vikings, who upset the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in overtime last week. The total is set at 44½.

Refresh this blog throughout the day to track player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime odds and much more.

1:31 p.m.: We’re closing in on kickoff. Line is holding steady. Niners -7, total 44½ just about everywhere in Las Vegas. First-half line mostly 4, juiced toward the Niners. Total 21½ to 22.

1:35 p.m.: And away we go. Vikings receive.

1:38 p.m.: Always interesting to watch the movement on the live line. After forcing a three-and-out, the 49ers are -8½ already.

1:45 p.m.: That was easy. Kendrick Bourne catches a short TD pass and the 49ers lead 7-0. Bourne was 16-1 to score the first TD at the Westgate, 20-1 at Circa. Just like that, San Francisco is -800 on the money line, -13½ spread, total 47½ at William Hill.

1:52 p.m.: First score WILL BE at touchdown cashed at -150 at Westgate.

1:53 p.m.: Vikings answer back with a 41-yard TD pass to Stefon Diggs. Longest TD will be OVER 37½ yards cashes. Just like that, 49ers are down to -6½, -300 on the money line. Total tracking up to 52½.

1:57 p.m.: Will there be a tie after 0-0? YES cashes at even odds.

2:07 p.m.: End of the first quarter: 49ers 7, Vikings 7, with San Francisco about to punt. Niners -6½, -300 money line, total 48½ on the William Hill live line.

2:09 p.m.: First-quarter winners: Vikings +2½, total over 7½. No field goal in the first quarter cashes at -120.

2:27 p.m.: Tevin Coleman punches in a 1-yard run to give the 49ers a 14-7 lead. San Francisco back to -800 on the money line (Vikings +525), -10½ (-125 juice) spread, total 50½.

2:38 p.m.: Interception in 49ers territory puts all kinds of first-half bets in jeopardy.

2:47 p.m.: Dan Bailey 39-yard field goal cuts the 49ers’ lead to 14-10 and affects several bets. First-half goes OVER 21½ or 22. There WILL BE a score in the final two minutes of the first half cashes at -270. First-half spread all depends on the number. Some had 49ers -3½, a lot of books were at -4 close to game time. Some at 4½.

2:50 p.m.: Second-half line: 49ers -3 (-120) at William Hill, total 21½. Same spread, total 21 at Westgate. Circa has 49ers -3½ (+105), total 21½ (under -115).

3:09 p.m.: Robbie Gould hits a 35-yard field goal to extend the San Francisco lead to 17-10. Both teams WILL MAKE field goals 33 yards or longer cashes at even odds. 49ers now -650 on the money line (Vikings +450), -7½ spread, total 45½.

3:22 p.m.: Niners backers are smiling. Coleman scores on another short run to put San Francisco ahead 24-10 with 4:54 left in the third quarter. 49ers are now -3,000 favorites on the money line (have to bet $3,000 to win $100). Spread now -14½ (+120), total 48½ (-125). If you want to take a shot on a Minnesota comeback, you can get 12-1.