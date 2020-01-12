LIVE NFL BETTING BLOG: Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers
Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the Seahawks-Packers divisional playoff game. Player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.
The two most accomplished quarterbacks left in the field will battle for a berth in the NFC Championship Game when the Green Bay Packers host the Seattle Seahawks at 3:40 p.m. PST Sunday.
The Packers’ Aaron Rodgers and the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson are the only remaining starting signal-callers who have won Super Bowls. The winner of Sunday’s game will travel to San Francisco next week for a chance to advance to another Super Bowl.
The Packers are 4½-point favorites with a total of 45½.
Refresh this blog throughout the game to track player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.
UPDATES
5:52 p.m.: Seahawks again cut the lead to 11, this time on a 7-yard pass to Tyler Lockett. Packers lead 28-17 with 39 seconds left in the third quarter. Packers -1,200 on the live line (Seahawks +700), spread 10½, total 57½.
5:42 p.m.: The 40-yard score just barely wins the prop for longest TD over 39½ yards. That prop hit in all four games this weekend.
5:39 p.m.: That didn’t last long. Adams makes a nice move and scores on a 40-yard pass. Packers lead 28-10 with 7:09 left in the third quarter. Packers -1,600 on the live line (Seahawks +850), spread 14½, total 54½.
5:35 p.m.: Seahawks make some headway, cut the Packers’ lead to 21-10 on a Marshawn Lynch run. Packers -650 on the live line (Seahawks +450), spread -10½, total 50½.
5:11 p.m.: Second-half line: Seattle -3 (-120), total 22½ at William Hill. Same spread at Westgate, total 22. Seattle -3, total 21½ at Circa. Seattle -3½ (even odds), total 22½ at Station.
5:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: Green Bay Packers 21, Seattle Seahawks 3. First-half winners: Packers -3, total over 22½.
5:06 p.m.: Largest lead of the game over 14½ cashes at +130 odds. The largest lead prop went over in all four games this weekend. There will be a score in the last two minutes of the first half cashes at -280.
5:03 p.m.: Jones punches in another score, and the Packers have opened up a 21-3 lead with 1:30 left till halftime. Packers out to -1,600 on the live money line (Seahawks +850), spread -15½, total 47½.
4:44 p.m.: Myers misses a 50-yard field goal for Seattle. Packers -600 on the live line (Seahawks +420), -10½, total 45½.
4:35 p.m.: Aaron Jones just gets across the goal line on a 1-yard run, and the Packers are out to a 14-3 lead with 9:49 left in the second quarter. Packers -650 on the live money line (Seahawks +450), spread -10½, total 48½.
4:25 p.m.: First-quarter winners: Packers -½, total over 9½.
4:19 p.m.: Jason Myers boots a 45-yard field goal, and the Seahawks cut the deficit to 7-3 with 28 seconds left in the first quarter. Packers -300 on the live line (Seahawks +240), spread -6½ (-120), total 45½. There will be a field goal in the first quarter prop cashes at even odds.
4:05 p.m.: Seahawks force a three-and-out. Packers -350 on the money line, -7½ (-125), total 47½.
4 p.m.: Packers force a punt, still -400 on the money line (Seahawks +300), spread -9½, total 48½.
3:57 p.m.: Seahawks avoid losing a fumble on replay and continue their drive.
3:49 p.m.: Packers strike first on a 20-yard TD pass to Davante Adams. Green Bay leads 7-0, -400 on live money line (Seahawks +300), -8½ spread, total 49½. Adams was 8-1 to score the first TD at Westgate, +850 at Circa. First score will be a touchdown cashes -180.
3:40 p.m.: And away we go. Packers to receive.
3:33 p.m.: The AFC game is over, and we’re awaiting the start of Seahawks-Packers. Line is Green Bay -4½, total 45½ just about everywhere. Packers a consensus -200 on the money line. Interesting prop note: Rodgers and Wilson have the same projected total of 249½ at Circa.