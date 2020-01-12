51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

LIVE NFL BETTING BLOG: Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2020 - 4:50 pm
 

The best team in the NFL meets the team that knocked off the defending champs in today’s second divisional playoff matchup.

The Baltimore Ravens (14-2), the top seed in the AFC, welcome the No. 6 seed Tennessee Titans (10-7) at 5:15 p.m. PST. The Ravens, behind presumed MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, are 9½-point favorites over the Titans, who eliminated the defending champion New England Patriots 20-13 last week. The total is set at 47½.

Refresh this blog throughout the day to track player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime odds and much more.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
Texas players react after defeating Lipscomb in the championship basketball game of the Nationa ...
Circa sportsbook opens futures odds on NIT
By / RJ

Bettors must handicap two questions: Which bubble teams will miss the NCAA Tournament? Which of those teams is good enough to rebound and win the NIT?