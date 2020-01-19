LIVE NFL BETTING BLOG: Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs
Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the Titans-Chiefs AFC Championship Game. Player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.
The speed of the Kansas City Chiefs meets the power of the Tennessee Titans with a berth in the Super Bowl on the line.
The No. 2 seed Chiefs host the No. 6 Titans in the AFC Championship Game at 12:05 p.m. Sunday PST. Kansas City is a 7-point favorite. The total is 51½.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads a Chiefs offense that erased a 24-0 deficit last week en route to a 51-31 divisional playoff victory over the Houston Texans.
The Titans seek a third straight upset behind workhorse running back Derrick Henry. Tennessee knocked off New England 20-13 in the wild-card round before stunning the top-seeded Ravens 28-12 last week in Baltimore.
Refresh this blog throughout the game to track player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.
UPDATES
12:49 p.m.: End of the first quarter: Titans 10, Chiefs 7. First-quarter winners: Titans +1½, total over 10 (+100), Titans +180 on the money line.
12:45 p.m.: Tyreek Hill scoots in on an 8-yard shovel pass from Mahomes to cut the Titans lead to 10-7 with 46 seconds left in the first quarter. Chiefs surge to -250 on the live line (Titans +200), spread -4½, total 58½.
12:32 p.m.: Henry was 5-1 to score the first TD at Westgate, +550 at Circa.
12:30 p.m.: Derrick Henry scores on a direct snap from 4 yards out, and the Titans surge to a 10-0 lead with 5;52 left in the first quarter. Chiefs are still favored at -140 on the live line (Titans +110), spread -1½, total 55½.
12:26 p.m.: Chiefs down to -175 on the live line after the Titans’ first down.
12:22 p.m.: Looks like the interception will be overturned. Titans will have third-and-5.
12:18 p.m.: There will be a field goal in the first quarter cashed at +140.
12:16 p.m.: Chiefs go three-and-out. Titans have the ball at their 42. Chiefs -230 on the live line (Titans +185), spread -4½, total 51½.
12:14 p.m.: First score of the game will not be a touchdown cashes at +170.
12:10 p.m.: Chiefs avoid a disastrous start and hold Titans to a 30-yard Greg Joseph field goal after a long drive. Tennessee leads 3-0 with 11:29 to go in the first quarter. Chiefs now -280 on the live line (Titans +225), -6½ spread, total 52½.
12:05 p.m.: And away we go. Titans receive. Line closes Chiefs -7, total 51½. Money line Chiefs -340/Titans +280.
12:03 p.m.: These are the posted Super Bowl lines at the Westgate before today’s games begin. Will be interesting to see how today’s performances/public perception changes the actual line after the games: Chiefs -1 (total 51) against the 49ers; Chiefs -4½ (53½) against the Packers; 49ers -4½ (44½) against the Titans; Packers -1½ (44) against the Titans.
11:59 p.m.: Almost to game time. Chiefs are holding as 7-point favorites at most books, though some have Kansas City juiced to -120. Total is 51½ with a few 51s out there.