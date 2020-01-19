LIVE NFL BETTING BLOG: Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the Titans-Chiefs AFC Championship Game. Player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill throws during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Kansas City Chiefs' Dustin Colquitt talks to Tennessee Titans' Brett Kern before the NFL AFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill warms up before the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel before the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The speed of the Kansas City Chiefs meets the power of the Tennessee Titans with a berth in the Super Bowl on the line.

The No. 2 seed Chiefs host the No. 6 Titans in the AFC Championship Game at 12:05 p.m. Sunday PST. Kansas City is a 7-point favorite. The total is 51½.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads a Chiefs offense that erased a 24-0 deficit last week en route to a 51-31 divisional playoff victory over the Houston Texans.

The Titans seek a third straight upset behind workhorse running back Derrick Henry. Tennessee knocked off New England 20-13 in the wild-card round before stunning the top-seeded Ravens 28-12 last week in Baltimore.

Refresh this blog throughout the game to track player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

12:49 p.m.: End of the first quarter: Titans 10, Chiefs 7. First-quarter winners: Titans +1½, total over 10 (+100), Titans +180 on the money line.

12:45 p.m.: Tyreek Hill scoots in on an 8-yard shovel pass from Mahomes to cut the Titans lead to 10-7 with 46 seconds left in the first quarter. Chiefs surge to -250 on the live line (Titans +200), spread -4½, total 58½.

12:32 p.m.: Henry was 5-1 to score the first TD at Westgate, +550 at Circa.

12:30 p.m.: Derrick Henry scores on a direct snap from 4 yards out, and the Titans surge to a 10-0 lead with 5;52 left in the first quarter. Chiefs are still favored at -140 on the live line (Titans +110), spread -1½, total 55½.

12:26 p.m.: Chiefs down to -175 on the live line after the Titans’ first down.

12:22 p.m.: Looks like the interception will be overturned. Titans will have third-and-5.

12:18 p.m.: There will be a field goal in the first quarter cashed at +140.

12:16 p.m.: Chiefs go three-and-out. Titans have the ball at their 42. Chiefs -230 on the live line (Titans +185), spread -4½, total 51½.

12:14 p.m.: First score of the game will not be a touchdown cashes at +170.

12:10 p.m.: Chiefs avoid a disastrous start and hold Titans to a 30-yard Greg Joseph field goal after a long drive. Tennessee leads 3-0 with 11:29 to go in the first quarter. Chiefs now -280 on the live line (Titans +225), -6½ spread, total 52½.

12:05 p.m.: And away we go. Titans receive. Line closes Chiefs -7, total 51½. Money line Chiefs -340/Titans +280.

12:03 p.m.: These are the posted Super Bowl lines at the Westgate before today’s games begin. Will be interesting to see how today’s performances/public perception changes the actual line after the games: Chiefs -1 (total 51) against the 49ers; Chiefs -4½ (53½) against the Packers; 49ers -4½ (44½) against the Titans; Packers -1½ (44) against the Titans.

11:59 p.m.: Almost to game time. Chiefs are holding as 7-point favorites at most books, though some have Kansas City juiced to -120. Total is 51½ with a few 51s out there.