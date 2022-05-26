Liverpool favored over Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League final

Liverpool is favored over Real Madrid on Saturday in the UEFA Champions League final at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, and Liverpool's Jordan Henderson address the media during a press conference ahead of the Champions League final at the training centre in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris, France, on Saturday May 28,2022.(AP Photo/Jon Super)

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp drinks during a press conference ahead of the Champions League final at the training centre in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris, France, on Saturday May 28,2022.(AP Photo/Jon Super)

Soccer bettors are gearing up for a busy time, with World Cup qualifiers this summer before the tournament kicks off in Qatar in November.

To whet the appetite, Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final features two of the public’s favorite sides with Liverpool facing Real Madrid at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.

“This is the largest club game that we’ll end up booking,” said Jeff Sherman, vice president of risk management at Westgate SuperBook.

Liverpool is the -170 favorite at the Westgate SuperBook to win outright after opening at -200, and is a half-goal favorite (+105) on the three-way option for 90 minutes. A draw is listed at +265 and the total is 2½ 1/2 (over -140).

The SuperBook also has some liability on the futures with the Reds, according to Sherman.

Circa Sports lists Liverpool as a half-goal favorite (+103) on the three-way option for 90 minutes. The total is 2½ (over -138).

Most of the tickets written at the SuperBook thus far have been on Real Madrid, with the three-way option being the most popular bet, Sherman said. Real Madrid opened +260 but was down to +245 by Thursday afternoon.

Circa Sports has Real Madrid as a +246 underdog with the draw at +268.

“By the time it’s said and done, unless we get some extraordinarily large wagers on Liverpool, I think that we’re going to need Liverpool in the match just because there’s going to be more Real Madrid support,” Sherman said.

Liverpool was edged out for the Premier League title by Manchester City on the final day but can claim its third trophy of the season with a victory over Real Madrid.

The Reds are seeking their seventh European title and second since losing 3-1 to Real Madrid in the 2018 final.

Manager Jurgen Klopp’s side coasted to the final with victories in the knockout stage over Inter Milan, Benfica and Villarreal and features a strong defense that was tied for fewest goals allowed in the Premier League.

Forward Mohamed Salah was the top scorer (23 goals) and playmaker (13 assists) in the Premier League to go with eight goals in Champions League competition. He left the FA Cup final May 14 after 33 minutes but is expected to fit Saturday. The SuperBook lists Salah at +140 to score a goal.

Real Madrid, which produced a late comeback in the second leg of its semifinal and stunned Manchester City, is making its record 17th appearance in the final. Los Blancos have a record 13 titles.

The Spanish champions rely on their offensive attack led by forward Karim Benzema. He tops the Champions League with 15 goals, 10 of which came in the knockout stage, and is +145 at the SuperBook to score a goal.

Circa and the SuperBook have several props posted on the match as well, with some of the highlights at the SuperBook being both teams to score (Yes -145), an own goal (10-1), total corner kicks (9½) and a red card (Yes +425).

“Obviously it’s priced that Liverpool is a better squad,” Sherman said. “All things considered I would expect Liverpool to win it. But just what Real Madrid’s done to get to this point, it’s been impressive. And Benzema can easily win the game for them.”

