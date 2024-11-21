Longtime sportsbook director retires as head of Westgate SuperBook

Jay Kornegay, one of the most influential figures in the Las Vegas race and sportsbook industry, has retired as the Westgate SuperBook vice president of operations.

Jay Kornegay, vice president of the Westgate SuperBook, poses for a portrait on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jay Kornegay, one of the most influential figures in the Las Vegas race and sportsbook industry for the past four decades, has retired as the Westgate SuperBook vice president of operations.

Kornegay, 61, will remain with the SuperBook as vice president of marketing, as he transitions from day-to-day operations to an adviser/ambassador role.

John Murray, 41, has been promoted from Westgate SuperBook director to Westgate vice president of race and sports.

Kornegay helped open the Imperial Palace sportsbook in 1989 and was sportsbook director there until 2004, when he joined the then-Las Vegas Hilton SuperBook. In 2015, the property and SuperBook was acquired by the Westgate.

Kornegay and his team introduced several sports betting innovations at the Imperial Palace, including a drive-thru sportsbook, and they greatly expanded the Super Bowl prop menu.

The Westgate SuperBook long has been regarded as one of Las Vegas’ most well-respected sportsbooks, and it set the standard for the city’s high-stakes football handicapping contests with the Westgate SuperContest.

The SuperBook ceased operations in eight states outside of Nevada in July, shutting down its locations in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia.

