Lopsided betting action moves line for Thursday Giants-49ers game

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) hands the ball off to Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Giants won 31-28. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Money has poured in at Las Vegas sportsbooks on the San Francisco 49ers ahead of their “Thursday Night Football” game against the New York Giants.

The 49ers (2-0) are 10½-point favorites at most Las Vegas sportsbooks after being consensus 10-point chalk Wednesday. New York (1-1) is +450 on the money line at the Westgate SuperBook.

At BetMGM, 78 percent of the spread bets and 62 percent of the spread handle have been on the 49ers.

”Over the last probably 24 hours or so, it’s fairly one-sided in favor of the 49ers, probably at around a 3-to-1 clip,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said.

Caesars Sportsbook reported sharp action on the Giants +10 earlier in the week and again Wednesday morning at +10½ despite running back Saquon Barkley being ruled out with an ankle injury. But by Thursday the line had moved to 49ers -11.

“Obviously the Barkley news is huge. It would have been a tough road to hoe even if he was playing,” Caesars assistant director of trading Adam Pullen said. “The Niners’ defense is just so strong. I’d like to say they could have a fighting chance because you can’t rule anything out in the NFL, but they’re up against it this week. The defense of the Niners I think is going to make life miserable for (Giants quarterback) Daniel Jones.”

The total also appears to be impacted by Barkley’s absence, dipping to 43½ at several sportsbooks after opening between 44½ and 45. Station Casinos and South Point were both at 44 on Thursday.

BetMGM reported that 62 percent of the money wagered on the total is on the under.

“There was a long stretch for a few years where all the prime-time games just seemed to find their way over,” Esposito said. “But I think without Barkley and just the fact that the Giants’ offense didn’t look good for six quarters … and here no Barkley, I think that’s a product of why you’re seeing some under money show.”

The 49ers are making their home debut and are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven games at Levi’s Stadium.

San Francisco is the favorite to win the Super Bowl after defeating Pittsburgh and the Los Angeles Rams on the road.

Running back Christian McCaffrey leads the NFL in rushing, and the 49ers haven’t allowed an opposing back to run for 70 yards or more in 30 consecutive games.

The Giants rallied from deficits of 20-0 and 28-7 in the second half to win at Arizona in Week 2.

