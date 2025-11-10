‘Lot of sharp money’: Packers-Eagles matchup draws heavy betting

The Green Bay Packers are consensus 1-point favorites over the Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football” at Lambeau Field, and the total is 45½.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws the ball during the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

The Eagles beat the Packers 22-10 in an NFC wild-card playoff game in January en route to winning the Super Bowl.

Sharp bettors are backing Philadelphia over Green Bay again on “Monday Night Football” at Lambeau Field.

The Packers opened as 3-point home favorites over the Eagles, but sharp money on the defending Super Bowl champions has caused the consensus line to drop to Green Bay -1.

“There was a lot of sharp money on Philadelphia,” Westgate vice president of race and sports John Murray said. “They took Philadelphia +3, -120, then they took Philadelphia +2½. We were all the way down to pick’em (Sunday) morning. There has been a little bit of buyback on Green Bay, and now we’re at Green Bay -1.

“It looks like one of the best Monday night games of the year and a very well bet Monday night game.”

Caesars Sportsbook expects the marquee matchup to be one of the most heavily bet NFL games of the season.

“We anticipate this to be a top-five game for the year in terms of handle,” Caesars head of football Joey Feazel said. “Already, we are Packers fans for the game, and given the prime-time start, we will of course need a low-scoring game.”

The consensus total is 45½. The Eagles (6-2, 5-3 ATS) are on a 10-5 over run, and the Packers (5-2-1, 3-5 ATS) are on a 4-1 over run.

Philadelphia won and covered its past two games before its bye week. Green Bay is on a 1-5 spread slide and coming off a 16-13 home loss to the Panthers.

“We’re going to be Packers fans. It’s hard to believe on a Monday night game at Lambeau Field, one of the toughest places to play, but right now all indications are we’re going to be Packers fans,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “The Packers lost to the Panthers. They lost to the Browns. They should’ve lost to the Cowboys, and now they’re playing the Eagles.

“It’s a combination of the public and some sharp money that has brought the number down.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.