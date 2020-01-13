LSU-Clemson point spread, total on the move before kickoff
The line and over/under for the College Football Playoff title game have ticked down at Las Vegas sportsbooks ahead of Monday’s heavily anticipated clash.
Money has showed on Clemson and the under for Monday’s College Football Playoff championship game.
After sitting at Louisiana State minus 6 for most of last week, the line was minus 5 on Monday morning, with a few sportsbooks at 5½.
The total continued its downward trajectory, sitting mostly at 67 on Monday after being at 69½ at some books last week and at 68½ as late as Sunday.
Sportsbook directors have said the public has been heavily backing LSU (14-0) after its romp through the Southeastern Conference, followed by a 63-28 demolition of Oklahoma in the semifinals. The title game is also being played in New Orleans, giving LSU a quasi-home-field advantage.
Clemson (14-0) is the defending national champion and is on a 29-game winning streak, having not lost since falling to Alabama in the CFP semifinals after the 2017 season. However, it played in a weak Atlantic Coast Conference this season and fell behind Ohio State 16-0 in the semifinals before rallying for a 29-23 victory.
Sharp bettors have mostly been on Clemson, with the line ticking down from as high as 6½ over the past couple of days.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
