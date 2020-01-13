LSU-Clemson point spread, total on the move before kickoff

The line and over/under for the College Football Playoff title game have ticked down at Las Vegas sportsbooks ahead of Monday’s heavily anticipated clash.

Clemson running back Travis Etienne runs for a touchdown against Ohio State during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Money has showed on Clemson and the under for Monday’s College Football Playoff championship game.

After sitting at Louisiana State minus 6 for most of last week, the line was minus 5 on Monday morning, with a few sportsbooks at 5½.

The total continued its downward trajectory, sitting mostly at 67 on Monday after being at 69½ at some books last week and at 68½ as late as Sunday.

Sportsbook directors have said the public has been heavily backing LSU (14-0) after its romp through the Southeastern Conference, followed by a 63-28 demolition of Oklahoma in the semifinals. The title game is also being played in New Orleans, giving LSU a quasi-home-field advantage.

Clemson (14-0) is the defending national champion and is on a 29-game winning streak, having not lost since falling to Alabama in the CFP semifinals after the 2017 season. However, it played in a weak Atlantic Coast Conference this season and fell behind Ohio State 16-0 in the semifinals before rallying for a 29-23 victory.

Sharp bettors have mostly been on Clemson, with the line ticking down from as high as 6½ over the past couple of days.

