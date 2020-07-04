85°F
M Resort sportsbook closed after positive COVID-19 case

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2020 - 11:19 pm
 

The sportsbook at M Resort was closed Thursday and Friday after an employee tested positive for coronavirus, according to a spokeswoman.

William Hill sportsbook at the M in Henderson closed for a deep cleaning after an employee tested positive,William Hill spokeswoman Adrienne Prather-Marcos said Friday night.

The sportsbook was expected to reopen Saturday morning.

“We have thoroughly cleaned the sports book and it will reopen tomorrow,” Prather-Marcos said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

