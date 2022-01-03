50°F
Major line move in Browns-Steelers ‘MNF’ matchup

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2022 - 1:36 pm
 
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws during the first half of an NFL footb ...
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Entering Sunday, the Cleveland Browns were still in the playoff picture and were 3½-point favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Monday Night Football.”

But after the Browns were eliminated from playoff contention, the line flipped to the Steelers as 3-point favorites in Ben Roethlisberger’s possible final home game in Pittsburgh, which still has a chance to make the postseason.

The Steelers, who need to win out and have the Colts lose to the Jaguars in Week 18 to make the playoffs, dipped to consensus 2½-point favorites at Las Vegas sportsbooks on Monday afternoon while staying at -3 at Station Casinos.

“We’re going to be Browns fans,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “We were beforehand anyway and it’s more pronounced now.”

Before the line flipped, Westgate SuperBook took a lot of action on Cleveland and needs Pittsburgh to prevail.

“Pretty much all of our money is on Cleveland,” SuperBook vice president of risk Ed Salmons said.

With the Browns having essentially nothing to play for, Esposito said he wouldn’t be surprised if they hold out several marquee players who have been battling injuries.

“We know Baker Mayfield has been kind of banged up all year, as has Myles Garrett,” he said. “We haven’t heard anything definitive, but there’s always a chance the Browns don’t play some guys.”

The total is 43½.

Cleveland has lost 17 consecutive regular-season games at Heinz Field. Roethlisberger’s career record against the Browns is 25-3-1. The Steelers beat the Browns 15-10 in Week 7 as 5-point road underdogs.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 17
By / RJ

Pickdawgz.com handicapper Dana Lane (@DanaLaneSports) analyzes every NFL Week 17 game, with trends and final scores for each.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on from the sideline during the first half of an N ...
NFL betting trends — Week 17
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

 
Best bets for CFP semifinals; sharps take total
By / RJ

Alabama is a 13½-point favorite over Cincinnati in Friday’s CFP semifinal at the Cotton Bowl, and Georgia is a 7½-point favorite over Michigan at the Orange Bowl.