Major wagers move line on Jets-Chargers ‘Monday Night Football’ game

The Los Angeles Chargers are consensus 3-point road favorites over the New York Jets on “Monday Night Football,” and the consensus total is 41.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Unders have cashed at a 61.2 percent rate in all NFL games this season (82-52-1) and at a sizzling 75 percent clip on prime-time games (21-7).

But bettors at Caesars Sportsbook expect the Jets and Chargers to buck that trend on “Monday Night Football.”

Caesars took wagers of $55,000 on over 39½ and $55,000 on over 40. The consensus total has shot up to 41 after it was 39½ on Sunday night.

The point spread also has moved, as Los Angeles has dipped to a consensus 3-point favorite after the line was 3½ on Sunday.

Caesars vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said the book has taken plenty of five-figure bets on the Jets money line +158, which caused it to lower the price to +143.

The Westgate SuperBook also took some big bets on the Jets on the money line.

“At first, we needed the Jets. But (Monday) we’ve received some large wagers on the New York money line, so it really balanced it out,” SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said. “It’s a very balanced game. The ticket count is almost dead even.”

Caesars needs the Chargers to win but not cover, and the game to go under the total.

With NFL bettors beating the books this week thanks to several popular favorites covering, including the Bengals on Sunday night, Station Casinos has a lot of carry-over liability on both sides of the game.

“We’re not really in great shape with any of the outcomes,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “The worse case scenario is clearly the Chargers covering and over. The best case is the Jets winning and over.”

The Jets (4-3, 4-2-1 ATS, 3-4 over/under) are gunning for their fourth consecutive win. The Chargers (3-4, 3-4 against the spread, 2-5 over/under) are coming off their most convincing victory of the season after beating the Bears 30-13.

New York is riding a 3-0-1 ATS streak after pushing as a 3-point favorite in last week’s 13-10 overtime win over the Giants.

Two-time Westgate SuperContest winner Steve Fezzik entered the week tied for fifth in a field of 5,273 in the Circa Sports Million contest with a 28-10-2 ATS record.

He bet the Jets to cover before the line dropped.

“Who are the Chargers to be laying 3½ on the road traveling all the way across the country?” said Fezzik (@FezzikSports). “I only have the Chargers’ power-rated three points better. And so many Chargers games are very close games.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.