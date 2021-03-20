MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Abilene Christian stunner caps ’dog day

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

March Madness returned in style Friday with a major upset by No. 15 seed Oral Roberts of No. 2 Ohio State.

Will other top seeds fall today? There are 16 games on this second day of the first round, including those involving No. 1 seeds Gonzaga and Michigan.

We’ll be following the action from all the NCAA Tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

9:45 p.m.: That’s it for today. Favorites went only 4-11 against the spread (with Oregon-VCU canceled). Five of the underdogs scored outright upsets, led by No. 14 seed Abilene Christian, which knocked off No. 3 Texas at +330 in the last game of the night. No. 12 Ohio (+260) eliminated defending champion No. 5 Virginia earlier in the day. Totals went 10-5 to the under.

Betting results for every game today — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the bottom of this story.

We'll be back Sunday for the start of the second round.

9:29 p.m.: What a way to finish the day. Recap in a few minutes.

9:22 p.m.: FINAL: Abilene Christian 53, Texas 52. The No. 14 seed Wildcats hit two free throws with 1.2 seconds left to win as 8½-point underdogs, +330 ML against the No. 3 Longhorns. The game stays under 139½. Abilene Christian will face No. 11 UCLA in the second round. Both teams easily stay under their team totals: Abilene 65½, Texas 74½.

9:01 p.m.: Texas is still in trouble. Abilene Christian leads the Longhorns 49-47 with 3:41 left in the second half and is about to shoot a free throw. The Wildcats are -130 on the live line (Texas +100).

8:49 p.m.: Texas is in trouble. Abilene Christian leads the Longhorns 43-40 with 7:56 left in the second half, and the Wildcats are favored at -134 on the live line (Texas +110), spread -1½, total 116½.

8:45 p.m.: FINAL: UCLA 73, BYU 62. The No. 11 seed Bruins roll to victory as 3½-point underdogs, +145 ML against the No. 6 Cougars. The game stays under 138½. UCLA will face the winner of No. 3 Texas and No. 14 Abilene Christian in the second round. UCLA goes over its team total of 69½; BYU stays under 69½.

8:26 p.m.: UCLA appears headed for an upset of BYU, leading 63-52 with 3:44 left in the second half.

8:21 p.m.: FINAL: Gonzaga 98, Norfolk State 55. The No. 1 seed Bulldogs dominate the second half to cover as massive 33-point favorites, -15,000 ML against the No. 16 Spartans. The game stays barely under 154. Gonzaga will face No. 8 Oklahoma in the second round. Gonzaga goes over its team total of 93½; Norfolk stays under 60½.

8:01 p.m.: Second-half line: Texas -4, total 72½.

7:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Texas 28, Abilene Christian 23. First-half winners: Texas -4½, under 64½. The Longhorns got a dunk with five seconds left to cover the first-half spread. That put Texas outside the number for the first time since it was 10-5.

7:39 p.m.: Texas is getting a battle from Abilene Christian in the first half. The Longhorns lead 20-19 with 7:44 left in the first half and are -350 on the live line (Abilene +270), spread -6½, total 138½. The Wildcats did win the race to 15 at +150.

7:30 p.m.: A bettor at BetMGM got a push and a loss on two first-half wagers in the BYU-UCLA game, Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey said. A $110,000 bet on BYU -1½ lost, and a $110,000 bet on over 65 in the first half landed right on the number.

7:29 p.m.: Second-half line: BYU -4½, total 75.

7:27 p.m.: HALFTIME: UCLA 38, BYU 27. First-half winners: UCLA +1½, over 64½ (barely), UCLA +120 ML.

7:12 p.m.: Second-half line: Gonzaga -15, total 79½.

7:10 p.m.: HALFTIME: Gonzaga 43, Norfolk State 23. First-half winners: Gonzaga -19, under 73½.

7:08 p.m.: The last game of the night is about to tip off:

— No. 3 Texas (-8½, 139½, -400) vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian (+330), 7:13 p.m.

6:57 p.m.: UCLA leads BYU 12-10 with 11:21 left in the first half. BYU is still -130 on the live line (Bruins +106), spread -1½, total 133½. UCLA won the race to 10 at +105.

6:52 p.m.: Norfolk State started out a little feisty, but Gonzaga has cruised to a 29-16 lead with 7:13 left in the first half. The Bulldogs are -33½ on the live spread, total 154½ (no live line available). Gonzaga won the race to 10 at -500 and the race to 15 at -725.

6:36 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— No. 6 BYU (-3½, 138½, -165) vs. No. 11 UCLA (+145), 6:40 p.m.

6:29 p.m.: Those final free throws in Oklahoma-Missouri were meaningful. They put the game total over 139½ and put Oklahoma over its team total of 70½.

6:28 p.m.: FINAL: Oklahoma 72, Missouri 68. The No. 8 seed Sooners prevail as 1-point underdogs, +100 ML against the No. 9 Tigers. The game goes over 139½ on two Oklahoma free throws with 1.3 seconds left. Oklahoma will face the winner of No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 16 Norfolk State in the second round. Oklahoma goes over its team total of 70½ (barely); Missouri stays just under its total of 69½.

6:22 p.m.: FINAL: Maryland 63, Connecticut 54. The No. 10 seed Terrapins roll to the win as 3½-point underdogs, +145 ML against the No. 7 Huskies. The game stays under 129½. Maryland will face No. 2 Alabama in the second round. Both teams stayed under their team total: Maryland 63½ (barely), Connecticut 66½.

6:15 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— No. 1 Gonzaga (-33, 154, -15,000) vs. No. 16 Norfolk State (+3,000), 6:20 p.m.

6:12 p.m.: FINAL: Ohio 62, Virginia 58. The No. 13 seed Bobcats win outright as 7-point underdogs, +260 ML against the defending champion No. 4 Cavaliers. The game stays under 130½. Ohio will face No. 5 Creighton in the second round. Both teams stay under their team totals: Ohio 62½, Virginia 68½. Virginia won the national title in 2019; last year’s tournament was not held because of the coronavirus pandemic.

5:46 p.m.: Virginia is on the ropes. Ohio leads the Cavaliers 45-40 with 6:56 left in the second half. The Bobcats are now -280 on the live line (Virginia +220), spread -3½, total 111½.

5:41 p.m.: A Grand Canyon player swiped at the Iowa player with the ball in the final seconds, but the referee didn’t call a foul that would have given the Hawkeyes a chance to cover (not that they care).

5:40 p.m.: FINAL: Iowa 86, Grand Canyon 74. The No. 15 seed Antelopes cover as 13½-point underdogs, but the No. 2 Hawkeyes advance at -1,400 ML. The game goes over 144½. Iowa will face No. 7 Oregon in the second round. Both teams go over their team totals: Iowa 79½, Grand Canyon 65½.

5:24 p.m.: Iowa continues to hold off Grand Canyon, but there is plenty of spread drama around the line of -13½ to -14½. The Hawkeyes lead 78-63 with 3:46 left in the second half.

5:12 p.m.: Second-half line: Oklahoma PK (-115), total 72½.

5:10 p.m.: HALFTIME: Missouri 27, Oklahoma 26. First-half winners: Missouri -½, under 65.

5:03 p.m.: Second-half line: Connecticut -4½, total 69.

5:01 p.m.: HALFTIME: Maryland 33, Connecticut 22. First-half winners: Maryland +2, under 60½, Maryland +130 ML.

5 p.m.: Second-half line: Virginia -3½, total 69½.

4:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia 28, Ohio 27. First-half winners: Ohio +3½, under 60.

4:47 p.m.: Virginia has a 24-17 lead on Ohio with 3:53 left in the first half. The Cavaliers are -750 on the live line (Ohio +490), spread -8½, total 123½. The public and sharp bettors have pounded Ohio during the week, bringing the Bobcats down from openers as high as +10½ down to +6½ before the line closed at +7.

4:27 p.m.: Second-half line: Iowa -5, total 77.

4:25 p.m.: HALFTIME: Iowa 42, Grand Canyon 31. First-half winners: Iowa -7½, over 68.

4:21 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— No. 8 Oklahoma (+100) vs. No. 9 Missouri (-1, 139½, -120), 4:25 p.m.

4:11 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— No. 4 Virginia (-7, 130½, -310) vs. No. 13 Ohio (+260), 4:15 p.m.

4:06 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— No. 7 Connecticut (-3½, 129½, -170) vs. No. 10 Maryland (+150), 4:10 p.m.

3:52 p.m.: We have our first COVID cancellation. The game between No. 7 Oregon and No. 10 Virginia Commonwealth scheduled for later today won’t take place because of coronavirus protocols involving VCU, the NCAA said. Oregon will advance to face the winner of No. 2 Iowa and No. 15 Grand Canyon. No other details were given.

3:37 p.m.: FINAL: Southern California 72, Drake 56. The No. 6 seed Trojans cover as 7½-point favorites, -340 ML against the No. 11 Bulldogs. The game stays under 135. USC will face No. 3 Kansas in the second round. The Trojans go over their team total of 70½ on a basket with 30 seconds left. Drake stays under its team total of 64½. USC was +160 to win by 11 or more.

3:31 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— No. 2 Iowa (-13½, 144½, -1,400) vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon (+800), 3:35 p.m.

3:12 p.m.: USC is starting to pull away from Drake. The Trojans lead 55-44 with 8:55 left in the second half and are -4,500 on the live line (Drake +1,300), spread -10½, total 130½.

3:08 p.m.: FINAL: Alabama 68, Iona 55. The No. 15 seed Gaels, coached by Rick Pitino, cover as 17-point underdogs, but the No. 2 Crimson Tide advance at -2,000 ML. The game stays under 147. Alabama will face the winner of No. 7 Connecticut and No. 10 Maryland in the second round. Both teams stayed under their team totals: Alabama 82½, Iona 65½.

2:56 p.m.: All of the sudden Iona backers need to worry. Alabama leads 60-48 with 3:44 left in the second half, and now the spread of 17 is back in play. The live line has been turned off. The live spread is 11½.

2:41 p.m.: Alabama pushes the lead to 54-46 with 7:51 to go. The Crimson Tide are now -6,000 on the live line (Iona +1,600), spread -9½, total 130½.

2:36 p.m.: No. 2 seed Alabama is in a war with No. 15 Iona. The Crimson Tide lead just 45-44 with 10:00 left in the second half and are -500 on the live line (Iona +360), spread -5½, total 130½.

2:28 p.m.: FINAL: Creighton 63, UC Santa Barbara 62. The No. 12 seed Gauchos cover as 7½-point underdogs, but the No. 5 Bluejays hang on to advance at -335 ML. The game stays under 137½. Creighton will face either No. 4 Virginia or No. 13 Ohio in the second round. Both teams stay under their team totals: Creighton 74½, UCSB 64½.

2:27 p.m.: Second-half line: USC -4, total 73.

2:25 p.m.: HALFTIME: USC 40, Drake 37. First-half winners: Drake +4, over 62.

2:15 p.m.: FINAL: Michigan 82, Texas Southern 66. The No. 16 Tigers cover as 25-point underdogs, but the No. 1 Wolverines advance at -10,000 ML. The game goes over 141½. Michigan will face No. 8 LSU in the second round. The Wolverines stay under their team total of 84½, but Texas Southern goes over its total of 58½.

1:57 p.m.: Second-half line: Alabama -10, total 78.

1:55 p.m.: HALFTIME: Alabama 33, Iona 32. First-half winners: Iona +10, under 68.

1:42 p.m.: Iona is looking pretty frisky. The No. 15 seed Gaels trail No. 2 Alabama only 28-25 with 3:48 left in the first half. Alabama is -4,500 on the live line (Iona +1,300), spread -14½, total 142½.

1:30 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— No. 6 Southern California (-7½, 135, -340) vs. No. 11 Drake (+280), 1:35 p.m.

1:21 p.m.: Alabama leads Iona 17-11 with 11:59 left in the first half. The Crimson Tide are -3,000 on the live line (Gaels +1,200), spread -18½, total 147½.

1:18 p.m.: Second-half line: Creighton -3½, total 74.

1:16 p.m.: HALFTIME: Creighton 34, UC Santa Barbara 30. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 4, total pushes on 64. Creighton hit a layup at the buzzer to push the first-half spread and total.

12:59 p.m.: Second-half line: Michigan -9½, total 75½.

12:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Michigan 42, Texas Southern 24. First-half winners: Michigan -14½, total pushes on 66.

12:56 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— No. 2 Alabama (-17, 147, -2,000) vs. No. 15 Iona (+1,000), 1 p.m.

12:48 p.m.: FINAL: LSU 76, St. Bonaventure 61. The No. 8 Tigers cruise to the cover as 2-point favorites, -130 ML against the No. 9 Bonnies. The game stays under 143½. LSU will face the winner of No. 1 Michigan and No. 16 Texas Southern in the second round. LSU was +340 to win by 11 or more. LSU goes over its team total of 72½, but St. Bonaventure goes well under its total of 71½.

12:30 p.m.: That was nearly a spread disaster for Eastern Washington backers. The Eagles led by eight at halftime and by 10 in the second half but trailed by 11 with under 20 seconds left. They scored, and Kansas dribbled out the clock to win by nine.

12:28 p.m.: FINAL: Kansas 93, Eastern Washington 84. The No. 14 Eagles score in the final seconds to cover as 10½-point underdogs, but the No. 3 Jayhawks rally in the second half to win at -700 ML. The game sails over 145½. Kansas will face the winner of No. 6 Southern California and No. 11 Drake in the second round. Both teams go over their team totals: Kansas 78½, Eastern Washington 67½.

12:25 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— No. 5 Creighton (-7½, 137½, -335) vs. No. 12 UC Santa Barbara (+275), 12:30 p.m.

12:11 p.m.: Kansas has taken over in the second half. The Jayhawks lead Eastern Washington 85-73 and are now poised to cover -10½ after trailing by 10 earlier in the half.

11:58 a.m.: FINAL: Florida State 64, UNC Greensboro 54. The No. 13 seed Spartans cover as 10½-point underdogs, but the No. 4 Seminoles advance at -650 ML. The game stays well under 143½. Florida State will face No. 5 Colorado in the second round. Both teams went under their team totals: Florida State 77½ and Greensboro 66½.

11:56 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— No. 1 Michigan (-25, 141½, -10,000) vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (+2,500), noon

11:44 a.m.: Eastern Washington is clinging to a 61-57 lead over Kansas with 11:39 left in the second half. Kansas is still -150 on the live line (Eastern Washington +122), spread -1½, total 167½.

11:36 a.m.: Second-half line: St. Bonaventure -1½, total 76.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: LSU 31, St. Bonaventure 22. First-half winners: LSU -1, under 65½.

11:30 a.m.: UNC Greensboro isn’t going away. Florida State leads only 49-46 with 7:37 left in the second half. The Seminoles are -750 on the live line (Greensboro +490), spread -6½, total 127½.

11:22 a.m.: FINAL: Colorado 96, Georgetown 73. The No. 5 seed Buffaloes romp as 6-point favorites, -240 ML against the No. 12 Hoyas. The game cruises over 136. Colorado will face the winner of No. 4 Florida State and No. 13 UNC Greensboro in the second round. Largest lead of the game over 14 cashes easily. Colorado’s McKinley Wright goes under his points prop of 16½ with 12.

11:13 a.m.: Trailing by eight at halftime, Kansas is still favored at -115 on the live line (Eastern Washington -105), spread -2, total 164½.

11:11 a.m.: LSU and St. Bonaventure are in a rock fight, but LSU leads 15-10 with 7:40 left in the first half. The Tigers are -250 on the live line (Bonnies +198), spread -4½, total 126½. LSU won the race to 10 and race to 15, each at -115.

11:09 a.m.: Second-half line: Kansas -9, total 79.

11:07 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eastern Washington 46, Kansas 38. First-half winners: Eastern Washington +6, over 67, Eastern Washington +250 ML.

11:01 a.m.: Eastern Washington is roaring to end the first half, leading Kansas 41-33 with 2:38 left in the first half. The Jayhawks are still favored at -150 on the live line (Eagles +122), spread -2½, total 164½.

10:46 a.m.: Colorado continues to cruise, leading Georgetown 65-40 with 11:55 left in the second half. The Hoyas are 30-1 to come back.

10:41 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— No. 8 LSU (-2, 143½, -130) vs. No. 9 St. Bonaventure (+110), 10:45 a.m.

10:40 a.m.: Second-half line: Florida State -6, total 76½.

10:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Florida State 29, UNC Greensboro 26. First-half winners: Greensboro +6, under 66. The Spartans made a late run to cover the first-half spread.

10:32 a.m.: Kansas has woken up. The Jayhawks lead Eastern Washington for the first time at 16-15 with 14:08 left in the first half. The Eagles won the race to 15 at +155.

10:25 a.m.: Eastern Washington wins the race to 10 at +140, leading Kansas 14-9 with 15:47 left in the first half.

10:19 a.m.: Eastern Washington has come out smoking, leading Kansas 9-0 two minutes into the game. Kansas is -230 on the live line after being -700 pregame (Eastern Washington +185), spread -5½, total 147½.

10:12 a.m.: Florida State is having no trouble early with UNC Greensboro, leading 15-7 with 11 minutes left in the first half. The Seminoles won the race to 10 at -160 and race to 15 at -180.

10:11 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— No. 3 Kansas (-10½, 145½, -700) vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington (+500), 10:15 a.m.

10:07 a.m.: Second-half line: Georgetown -1½, total 72½.

10:05 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colorado 47, Georgetown 23. First-half winners: Colorado -3, over 62½. The Buffaloes shoot the lights out, making 11 3-pointers.

9:41 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— No. 4 Florida State (-10½, 143½, -650) vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro (+475), 9:45 a.m.

9:35 a.m.: Colorado won the race to 10 points at -125 and the race to 15 at -140 at Circa Sports.

9:31 a.m.: Colorado is making sure Georgetown doesn’t get early momentum. The Buffaloes lead 17-7 with 12:01 left in the first half and are -750 on the live line (Hoyas +490), spread -11½, total 135½.

9:11 a.m.: The first game is about to tip off:

— No. 5 Colorado (-6, 136, -240) vs. No. 12 Georgetown (+200), 9:15 a.m.

9 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Colorado-Georgetown total from 138 to 136

Kansas-Eastern Washington total from 147½ to 145½

Missouri +1 to PK

VCU from +5½ to +4½

8:45 a.m.: Here’s today’s scheduled, listed by region:

EAST REGION

— No. 5 Colorado 96, No. 12 Georgetown 73

Full-game winners: Colorado -6, over 136, Colorado -240 ML

First-half winners: Colorado -3, over 62½ (Colorado 47-23)

Second-half winners: Colorado +1½, over 72½ (Georgetown 50-49)

— No. 4 Florida State 64, No. 13 UNC Greensboro 54

Full-game winners: Greensboro +10½, under 143½, Florida State -650 ML

First-half winners: Greensboro +6, under 66 (Florida State 29-26)

Second-half winners: Florida State -6, under 76½ (Florida State 35-28)

— No. 8 LSU 76, No. 9 St. Bonaventure 61

Full-game winners: LSU -2, under 143½, LSU -130 ML

First-half winners: LSU -1, under 65½ (LSU 31-22)

Second-half winners: LSU +1½, over 76 (LSU 45-39)

— No. 1 Michigan 82, No. 16 Texas Southern 66

Full-game winners: Texas Southern +25, over 141½, Michigan -10,000 ML

First-half winners: Michigan -14½, total pushes on 66 (Michigan 42-24)

Second-half winners: Texas Southern +9½, over 75½ (Texas Southern 42-40)

— No. 2 Alabama 68, No. 15 Iona 55

Full-game winners: Iona +17, under 147, Alabama -2,000 ML

First-half winners: Iona +10, under 68 (Alabama 33-32)

Second-half winners: Alabama -10, under 78 (Alabama 35-23)

— No. 10 Maryland 63, No. 7 Connecticut 54

Full-game winners: Maryland +3½, under 129½, Maryland +145 ML

First-half winners: Maryland +2, under 60½ (Maryland 33-22)

Second-half winners: Maryland +4½, under 69 (Connecticut 32-30)

— No. 11 UCLA 73, No. 6 BYU 62

Full-game winners: UCLA +3½, under 138½, UCLA +145 ML

First-half winners: UCLA +1½, over 64½ (UCLA 38-27)

Second-half winners: UCLA +4½, under 75 (tied 35-35)

— No. 14 Abilene Christian 53, No. 3 Texas 52

Full-game winners: Abilene +8½, under 139½, Abilene +330 ML

First-half winners: Texas -4½, under 64½ (Texas 28-23)

Second-half winners: Abilene +4, under 72½ (Abilene 30-24)

WEST REGION

— No. 3 Kansas 93, No. 14 Eastern Washington 84

Full-game winners: Eastern Washington +10½, over 145½, Kansas -700 ML

First-half winners: Eastern Washington +6, over 67 (Eastern Washington 46-38)

Second-half winners: Kansas -9, over 79 (Kansas 55-38)

— No. 5 Creighton 63, No. 12 UC Santa Barbara 62

Full-game winners: UCSB +7½, under 137½, Creighton -335 ML

First-half winners: Spread pushes on 4, total pushes on 64 (Creighton 34-30)

Second-half winners: UCSB +3½, under 74 (UCSB 32-29)

— No. 6 Southern California 72, No. 11 Drake 56

Full-game winners: USC -7½, under 135, USC -340 ML

First-half winners: Drake +4, over 62 (USC 40-37)

Second-half winners: USC -4, under 73 (USC 32-19)

— No. 2 Iowa 86, No. 15 Grand Canyon 74

Full-game winners: Grand Canyon +13½, over 144½, Iowa -1,400 ML

First-half winners: Iowa -7½, over 68 (Iowa 42-31)

Second-half winners: Grand Canyon +5, over 77 (Iowa 44-43)

— No. 13 Ohio 62, No. 4 Virginia 58

Full-game winners: Ohio +7, under 130½, Ohio +260 ML

First-half winners: Ohio +3½, under 60 (Virginia 28-27)

Second-half winners: Ohio +3½, under 69½ (Ohio 35-30)

— No. 8 Oklahoma 72, No. 9 Missouri 68

Full-game winners: Oklahoma +1, over 139½, Oklahoma +100 ML

First-half winners: Missouri -½, under 65 (Missouri 27-26)

Second-half winners: Oklahoma PK (-115), over 72½ (Oklahoma 46-41)

— No. 1 Gonzaga 98, No. 16 Norfolk State 55

Full-game winners: Gonzaga -33, under 154, Gonzaga -15,000 ML

First-half winners: Gonzaga -19, under 73½ (Gonzaga 43-23)

Second-half winners: Gonzaga -15, over 79½ (Gonzaga 55-32)

— No. 7 Oregon def. No. 10 Virginia Commonwealth, forfeit

The Ducks advance after the Rams have to withdraw from the tournament after positive coronavirus tests.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.