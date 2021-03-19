MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Arkansas rallies to take lead at half

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

Colgate's Jordan Burns (1) puts up a shot against Arkansas's Jaylin Williams (10) during the first half of a first round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Illinois's Ayo Dosunmu (11) is tied up by Ohio State's Zed Key (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Florida guard Tre Mann (1) draws the charge from Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) in the first half of a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

March Madness is back.

Last season’s NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, so bettors have had to wait almost two years to let bets fly on college basketball’s biggest event.

There are 16 games today in the first day of the first round, including those involving top seeds Baylor and Illinois.

We’ll be following the action from all the NCAA Tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

10:44 a.m.: Leading by three at halftime, Arkansas is now -520 on the live line (Colgate +390), spread -7½, total 153½.

10:43 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

No. 6 Texas Tech (-4, 129½, -190) vs. No. 11 Utah State (+170), 10:45 a.m.

10:40 a.m.: Second-half line: Arkansas -5, total 83½.

10:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Arkansas 36, Colgate 33. First-half winners: Colgate +4½, under 76½. A disastrous end to the half for Colgate, as Arkansas goes on a 17-0 run to erase a 14-point deficit and take the lead. Bad beat for Colgate first-half money-line bettors +210.

10:34 a.m.: No surprise, but top seed Illinois wins the race to 10 at -290 and race to 15 at -400, leading 17-8 in the early going.

10:26 a.m.: Colgate is favored now. The Raiders lead Arkansas 33-23 with 3:31 left in the first half and are -170 on the live line (Razorbacks +138), spread -3½, total 154½.

10:13 a.m.: Colgate has jumped on Arkansas. The Raiders lead 25-17 with 7:55 left in the first half, but the Razorbacks are still favored at -144 on the live line (Colgate +118), spread -2½, total 157½.

10:11 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

No. 1 Illinois (-22, 143, -5,000) vs. No. 16 Drexel (+1,500), 10:15 a.m.

10:07 a.m.: Colgate wins the race to 15 at +135, taking a 15-12 lead with 11:11 left in the first half.

10:06 a.m.: Second-half line: Florida -1½, total 71½.

10:04 a.m.: HALFTIME: Virginia Tech 33, Florida 27. First-half winners: Virginia Tech -½, under 63.

9:59 a.m.: Arkansas wins the race to 10 at -140, taking a 10-9 lead with about 14 minutes left in the first half.

9:54 a.m.: Florida has closed the gap. Virginia Tech still leads 26-25 with 3:25 left in the first half. The Hokies are -178 on the live line (Florida +144), spread -3½, total 136½.

9:41 a.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

No. 3 Arkansas (-8½, 160½, -410) vs. No. 14 Colgate (+340), 9:45 a.m.

9:30 a.m.: Virginia Tech hits a 3 to win the race to 15 at -110. The Hokies lead 16-10 with 11:15 left in the first half and are -260 on the live line (Florida +205), spread -5½, total 134½.

9:23 a.m.: Circa Sports has props on the first team to score 10 points in a game and the first to score 15. Virginia Tech wins the race to 10 in the opener at -110, leading 10-6 with 14:39 left in the first half. The Hokies are -215 on the live line (Florida +172), spread -4½, total 135½.

9:10 a.m.: The first game is about to tip off:

No. 7 Florida (+105) vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech (-1½, 135, -125), 9:15 a.m.

9 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Virginia Tech from PK to -1½

Texas Tech-Utah State total from 131 to 129½

West Virginia-Morehead State total from 137½ to 136

8:45 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule, listed by region (all games played in Indianapolis):

South Region

No. 7 Florida (+105) vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech (-1½, 135, -125), 9:15 a.m.

No. 3 Arkansas (-8½, 160½, -410) vs. No. 14 Colgate (+340), 9:45 a.m.

No. 6 Texas Tech (-4, 129½, -190) vs. No. 11 Utah State (+170), 10:45 a.m.

No. 2 Ohio State (-15½, 157½, -2,500) vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts (+1,100), noon

No. 1 Baylor (-25½, 140, -10,000) vs. No. 16 Hartford (+2,500), 12:30 p.m.

No. 8 North Carolina (-1½, 137, -125) vs. No. 9 Wisconsin (+105), 4:10 p.m.

No. 4 Purdue (-7, 125½, -300) vs. No. 13 North Texas (+250), 4:25 p.m.

No. 5 Villanova (-6½, 143½, -265) vs. No. 12 Winthrop (+225), 6:57 p.m.

Midwest Region

No. 1 Illinois (-22, 143, -5,000) vs. No. 16 Drexel (+1,500), 10:15 a.m.

No. 8 Loyola-Chicago (-5½, 124½, -250) vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech (+210), 1 p.m.

No. 5 Tennessee (-8½, 130½, -420) vs. No. 12 Oregon State (+350), 1:30 p.m.

No. 4 Oklahoma State (-7, 139½, -350) vs. No. 13 Liberty (+290), 3:25 p.m.

No. 2 Houston (-20, 134½, -4,000) vs. No. 15 Cleveland State (+1,400), 4:15 p.m.

No. 7 Clemson (+110) vs. No. 10 Rutgers (-1½, 125½, -130), 6:20 p.m.

No. 6 San Diego State (-3, 139, -155) vs. No. 11 Syracuse (+135), 6:40 p.m.

No. 3 West Virginia (-13, 136, -1,000) vs. No. 14 Morehead State (+650), 6:50 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.