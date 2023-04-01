MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Aztecs’ buzzer-beater not enough for cover

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

First, upstart Florida Atlantic, the No. 9 seed from the East Region, faces Mountain West champion San Diego State, the No. 5 seed in the South Region. Then, Midwest No. 5 Miami takes on fourth-seeded Connecticut, which rolled through the West Region and is the favorite to win the national title.

We’ll be following all the action from both games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

6:25 p.m.: Connecticut wins the race to 10 points and cashes the prop at -140.

6:21 p.m.: Adama Sanogo has hit two 3s for UConn, which scored the first nine points and is up 9-2 at the first media timeout.

6:15 p.m.: The second game is underway in Houston.

6:05 p.m.: Florida Atlantic-San Diego State prop grades:

Team totals: Florida Atlantic over 64½ (71), San Diego State over 66½ (72).

First team to score 10+ points?: San Diego State -115.

Florida Atlantic props: Bryan Greenlee under 6½ points (5); Nicholas Boyd over 7½ points (12); Alijah Martin over 12½ points (26); Vladislav Goldin under 8½ points (5); Johnell Davis under 13½ points (8), under 5½ rebounds (3).

San Diego State props: Darrion Trammell under 9½ points (5); Keshad Johnson under 7½ points (3), over 4½ rebounds (5); Lamont Butler over 8½ points (9 at buzzer), over 2½ assists (3); Jaedon LeDee over 8½ points (12), over 5½ rebounds (6); Matt Bradley over 12½ points (21).

5:57 p.m.: That shot by Lamont Butler cost one bettor at shot at $800,000.

5:50 p.m.: The second semifinal is coming up shortly.

No. 5 Miami (+210) vs. No. 4 Connecticut (-5½, 149, -250)

Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for the Miami-Connecticut game:

Team totals: Miami 71½, Connecticut 77.

First team to score 10+ points?: Miami +120, Connecticut -140.

Miami props: Jordan Miller 14½ points (over -120); Norchad Omier 11½ points, 10½ rebounds (under -125); Wooga Poplar 10½ points (under -130); Nijel Pack 13½ points; Isaiah Wong 15½ points.

Connecticut props: Alex Karaban 8½ points (under -115), 4½ rebounds; Andre Jackson Jr. 7½ points (over -120), 6½ rebounds, 5½ assists (over -115); Jordan Hawkins 16½ points (under -115); Adama Sanogo 17½ points (over -120); Tristen Newton 10½ points (under -120), 5½ assists (under -125).

5:29 p.m.: FINAL. No. 5 San Diego State 72, No. 9 Florida Atlantic 71. Lamont Butler’s buzzer-beater gave the Aztecs the straight-up win, but they were unable to cover as 2½-point favorites. San Diego State will play for the national championship on Monday against either Connecticut or Miami.

Alijah Martin scored 19 of Florida Atlantic’s 31 points in the second half and finished with a game-high 26. FAU led by as many as 14 points in the second half before the Aztecs rallied.

Matt Bradley led San Diego State with 21 points. The Aztecs struggled at the free-throw line (13-for-22) but came back thanks to strong offensive rebounding.

The game went over the total of 131.

LAMONT BUTLER WINS IT AT THE BUZZER 😱 THE AZTECS ARE #NATIONALCHAMPIONSHIP BOUND 🔥#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/2sqxu5g05j — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 2, 2023

5:19 p.m.: It’s coming down to the wire. Florida Atlantic leads San Diego State 69-68 with under a minute remaining. Florida Atlantic is -220 on the live line (San Diego State +180).

5:09 p.m.: Offensive rebounding has been key for San Diego State, which has used those extra possessions to get within 67-65 of Florida Atlantic at the final media timeout. The over is in, as well. Florida Atlantic is -170 on the live line (San Diego State +140), spread -1½.

4:53 p.m.: San Diego State is chipping away and Florida Atlantic leads 65-60 at the under-8. Florida Atlantic is -230 on the live line (San Diego State +185), spread -3½, total 154½.

4:43 p.m.: San Diego State woke up after trailing by as many as 14 points. Florida Atlantic now leads 58-51 with 11:11 remaining. Florida Atlantic is -350 on the live line (San Diego State +270), spread -5½, total 153½.

4:33 p.m.: Maybe a little frustration showing from San Diego State? Micah Parrish gets a technical foul for a little People’s Elbow to the gut of a Florida Atlantic player. The Owls lead 51-40 with 14:58 to play.

4:25 p.m.: Florida Atlantic continues to get penetration against the San Diego State defense and leads 49-40 at the under-16 break. Florida Atlantic is -300 on the live line (San Diego State +240), spread -5½, total 145½.

4:17 p.m.: The second half is set to begin. Florida Atlantic is -180 on the live line (San Diego State +150), spread -3, total 143.

4:04 p.m.: Second-half line: San Diego State -4, total 70½.

3:55 p.m.: HALFTIME. Florida Atlantic 40, San Diego State 33. The No. 9 Owls went on a late 14-4 run and covered as 1-point underdogs and +110 on the money line. Nicholas Boyd made three of Florida Atlantic’s six 3-pointers and had a team-high nine points. Nine players scored for the Owls, who shot 53.6 percent from the floor.

Matt Bradley had 11 early points for No. 5 San Diego State but was held scoreless the rest of the half. The Aztecs made five 3-pointers to stay within single digits and help push the half over the total of 59½.

3:43 p.m.: Florida Atlantic is on a 10-2 run and owns a 36-28 lead with 3:30 remaining in the first half. FAU is -210 on the live line (San Diego State +170), spread -4½, total 144½.

The Owls are putting on a show offensively 👏#MarchMadness @FAUMBB pic.twitter.com/Ysz8vP9ld5 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 1, 2023

3:41 p.m.: The first half goes over the total of 59½ with plenty of time to spare.

3:34 p.m.: Florida Atlantic went on a 17-3 run to regain the lead before San Diego State answered. Both teams are shooting well from the floor. It’s tied at 26 with 6:40 until halftime. San Diego State is -130 on the live line (FAU even), spread -1½, total 143½.

Lamont Butler finishes with a smooth move 🔥#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/D7ABiy3q7a — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 1, 2023

3:23 p.m.: The teams are trading runs early. San Diego State leads Florida Atlantic 16-15 at the under-12 timeout. San Diego State is -170 on the live line (FAU +140), spread -3½, total 137½.

3:19 p.m.: Matt Bradley hits his third 3 and San Diego State (-115) cashes the first team to 10 points prop.

3:14 p.m.: Good start for San Diego State, which leads Florida Atlantic 8-5 at the first media break. San Diego State is -210 on the live line (FAU +170), spread -4½, total 132½.

3:10 p.m.: Underway in Houston.

2:52 p.m.: Betting splits at BetMGM.

2:50 p.m.: Big bets earlier at Caesars Sportsbook.

Two MASSIVE bets in FAU vs. San Diego State 👀 💰 $150K OVER 131.5 (-110) in Nevada 💰 $115K FAU +3 (-115) in Arizona Are these cashing? pic.twitter.com/cNJsjddiP9 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) April 1, 2023

2:45 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for the Florida Atlantic-San Diego State game:

Team totals: Florida Atlantic 64, San Diego State 66½.

First team to score 10+ points?: Florida Atlantic -105, San Diego State -115.

Florida Atlantic props: Bryan Greenlee 6½ points; Nicholas Boyd 7½ points (under -115); Alijah Martin 12½ points (over -115); Vladislav Goldin 8½ points; Johnell Davis 13½ points (over -115), 5½ rebounds (over -130).

San Diego State props: Darrion Trammell 9½ points (over -120); Keshad Johnson 7½ points (under -120), 4½ rebounds (over -145); Lamont Butler 8½ points, 2½ assists (over -125); Jaedon LeDee 8½ points (under -120), 5½ rebounds (under -115); Matt Bradley 12½ points.

2:25 p.m.: Here is today’s schedule, with point spreads, money lines and totals:

No. 9 Florida Atlantic (+125) vs. No. 5 San Diego State (-2½, 131, -145), 3:14 p.m.

No. 5 Miami (+200) vs. No. 4 Connecticut (-5½, 149, -240), 5:55 p.m.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

— San Diego State 72, Florida Atlantic 71

Full-game winners: Florida Atlantic +2½, over 131, San Diego State -140 ML

First-half winners: Florida Atlantic +1, Florida Atlantic +110 ML, over 59½ (FAU 40-33)

Second-half winners: San Diego State -3½, total 70½

(San Diego State 39-31)

