MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Aztecs cover 1st half against top seed

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

San Diego State forward Aguek Arop (33) and Alabama guard Rylan Griffen (3) battle for a loose ball in the first half of a Sweet 16 round college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

FILE - A basketball with a March Madness logo rests on a rack before a First Four game between Illinois and Mississippi State in the NCAA women's basketball tournament Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. An estimated 68 million Americans are expected to place bets on this years NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. And with a recent explosion in legalized online sports gambling across the United States, the opportunities to bet on this year’s bracket will reach far beyond your office pool. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina, File)

Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) drives to the basket against San Diego State guard Lamont Butler (5) in the first half of a Sweet 16 round college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) and San Diego State guard Matt Bradley (20) vie for a loose ball in the first half of a Sweet 16 round college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) moves against San Diego State guard Matt Bradley (20) in the first half of a Sweet 16 round college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Alabama guard Rylan Griffen (3) battles for the ball against San Diego State guard Matt Bradley (20) in the first half of a Sweet 16 round college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Alabama guard Jaden Bradley (0) moves the ball against San Diego State guard Matt Bradley (20) in the first half of a Sweet 16 round college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Four more bids to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will be decided today, as both remaining No. 1 seeds take the court.

In the South Region, No. 5 San Diego State carries the Mountain West banner against top-seeded Alabama. Then, Cinderella Princeton, the No. 15 seed, faces No. 6 Creighton in the nightcap.

In the Midwest Region, No. 1 Houston battles fifth-seeded Miami, followed by third-seeded Xavier against No. 2 Texas.

We’ll be following the action from all the NCAA Tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

4:32 p.m.: Second-half line: Alabama -7, total 72½.

4:24 p.m.: HALFTIME. No. 5 San Diego State 28, No. 1 Alabama 23. Darrion Trammell had a team-high nine points for the Aztecs, who rode their defense to the cover as 4-point underdogs and +190 on the money line. The Crimson Tide shot 27.6 percent from the floor and committed seven turnovers. The half stayed well under the total of 64.

4:22 p.m.: Tramon Mark’s 3-pointer for Houston cashes the first team to 10 points prop at -145.

4:10 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off.

No. 5 Miami (+310) vs. No. 1 Houston (-8, 140, -370), 4:15 p.m.

Player point props:

HOUSTON — Marcus Sasser 17½; Jarace Walker 11½ (over -120); Jamal Shead 11½ (over -120); J’Wan Roberts 10½ (under -120); Tramon Mark 10½ (over -120)

MIAMI — Isaiah Wong 14½; Jordan Miller 13½ (under -120); Norchad Omier 10½ (over -120); Nijel Pack 11½ (over -120)

3:59 p.m.: San Diego State and Alabama in a meat grinder game so far. It’s 13-13 at the under-8 timeout. Alabama is -300 on the live line (San Diego State +240), spread -5½, total 125½.

3:50 p.m.: This pace has to be to San Diego State’s liking so far. Tied 11-11 with 10:56 remaining in the first half. Alabama is -300 on the live line (San Diego State +240), spread -6½, total 131½.

3:38 p.m.: San Diego State is setting the tone early with its defense and leads 6-5 at the first media timeout. Alabama is -300 on the live line (San Diego State +240), spread -6½, total 134½.

3:30 p.m.: The first game is about to begin in Louisville.

3:10 p.m.: Player point props from the opening game:

ALABAMA — Noah Clowney 9½ (under -115); Mark Sears 9½ (under -120); Jahvon Quinerly 13½ (under -120); Brandon Miller 17½ (over -120)

SAN DIEGO STATE — Matt Bradley 13½; Keshad Johnson 7½; Darrion Trammell 8½ (under -125); Lamont Butler 8½

2:30 p.m.: Here is today’s schedule, with point spreads, money lines and totals:

No. 5 San Diego State (+270) vs. No. 1 Alabama (-7, 137½, -330), 3:30 p.m.

No. 5 Miami (+290) vs. No. 1 Houston (-7½, 140, -350), 4:15 p.m.

No. 15 Princeton (+400) vs. No. 6 Creighton (-10, 140½, -500), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Xavier (+160) vs. No. 2 Texas (-4, 148, -180), 6:45 p.m.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.