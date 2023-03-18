56°F
Betting

MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Aztecs heavily favored in 2nd half

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2023 - 8:47 am
 
San Diego State guard Lamont Butler (5) cuts between Furman forward Jalen Slawson (20) and forw ...
San Diego State guard Lamont Butler (5) cuts between Furman forward Jalen Slawson (20) and forward Garrett Hien (13) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Guests watch on the big screens the first day of the NCAA basketball tournament at the Sports B ...
Guests watch on the big screens the first day of the NCAA basketball tournament at the Sports Book at Westgate, on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Furman forward Jalen Slawson (20) loses the ball as he drives around San Diego State forwards N ...
Furman forward Jalen Slawson (20) loses the ball as he drives around San Diego State forwards Nathan Mensah (31) and Aguek Arop (33) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The NCAA Tournament continues Saturday with bids to the Sweet 16 on the line.

There are eight second-round games today, with No. 1 seeds Alabama, Houston and Kansas all taking the court. Second-seeded Texas and UCLA also are in action and each are heavy favorites.

We’ll be following the action from all the games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, buzzer beaters, bracket busters, ATS results and more.

UPDATES

10:37 a.m.: San Diego State continues to get to the rim. The Aztecs lead 49-30 at the under-16 timeout and the live spread is -16½, total 132½.

10:24 a.m.: The second half is ready to begin. San Diego State is -1300 on the live line (Furman +750), spread -12½, total 133½.

10:13 a.m.: Second-half line: Furman -1½, total 71.

10:04 a.m.: HALFTIME. San Diego State 39, Furman 25. The No. 5 Aztecs held Furman without a field goal for almost 11 minutes and covered comfortably as 2½-point favorites. The half went over the total of 62½ as San Diego State’s Matt Bradley hit an 18-foot jumper on the final possession.

9:38 a.m.: The Aztecs are shooting 50 percent from the field and lead Furman 19-17 at the under-8 break. San Diego State is -240 on the live line (Furman +195), spread -5½, total 133½.

9:27 a.m.: Furman and San Diego State are trading the lead. The Paladins are ahead 13-12 at the under-12 timeout, but San Diego State is -160 on the live line (Furman +130), spread -2½, total 135½.

9:21 a.m.: San Diego State cashes the first team to 10 points prop at -145. The Aztecs lead 10-6 in the opening five minutes.

9:07 a.m.: Almost ready to tip off between Furman and San Diego State. The Aztecs are down to -4½ and the total 135 at the Westgate SuperBook.

8:35 a.m.: Already seeing some movement in the morning games.

— San Diego State to -5 from -5½

— Furman-San Diego State total from 137½ to 136½

— Duke-Tennessee total from 128½ to 126

8:30 a.m.: Today’s schedule with point spreads, money lines and totals:

No. 13 Furman (+190) vs. No. 5 San Diego State (-5, 136½, -220), 9:10 a.m.

No. 5 Duke (-3, 126, -170) vs. No. 4 Tennessee (+150), 11:40 a.m.

No. 8 Arkansas (+160) vs. No. 1 Kansas (-4, 143, -180), 2:15 p.m.

No. 15 Princeton (+240) vs. No. 7 Missouri (-6½, 146, -280), 3:10 p.m.

No. 9 Auburn (+200) vs. No. 1 Houston (-5, 132½, -240), 4:10 p.m.

No. 10 Penn State (+200) vs. No. 2 Texas (-5½, 138, -240), 4:45 p.m.

No. 7 Northwestern (+300) vs. No. 2 UCLA (-7, 126½, -360), 5:40 p.m.

No. 8 Maryland (+330) vs. No. 1 Alabama (-9, 143½, -400), 6:40 p.m.

8:25 a.m.: Who ya got?

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

