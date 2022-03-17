MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Bad beat for first-half bettors

Welcome back to March Madness. We’ll be following the action from all 16 games Thursday in the first day of the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The basketball court at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh is prepared on Thursday, March 17, 2022, for holding first and second round NCAA college men's basketball tournament games. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Welcome back to March Madness and Happy St. Patrick’s Day.

There are 16 games Thursday as the first day of the first round as the NCAA Tournament tips off four of the most compelling days on the sports betting calendar.

Three No. 1 seeds are in action in top overall seed Gonzaga, defending national champion Baylor and Kansas. All three are favored by at least 20 points.

We’ll be following the action from all the games from inside the Westgate SuperBook. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, buzzer beaters, bracket busters, ATS results and more.

10:20 a.m.: First-half under bettors on Michigan-Colorado State were dealt a bad beat. The total was 63 and trending under with the score 25-13 with 5:11 left. The teams then combined for 27 points in the final five minutes to push the first half over the total as the Rams took a 36-29 halftime lead over the Wolverines.

It was still under in the final minute when Hunter Dickinson made a jumper for Michigan to make it 36-28.

9:52 a.m.: South Dakota State, a popular underdog, takes an early 17-15 lead over Providence. Colorado State leads Michigan 28-18 with 3:54 left in the first half. The Wolverines are +225 on the live money line.

9:40 a.m.: The second game tips off between No. 4 Providence (-2, 148) and No. 13 South Dakota State (+115 ML).

9:26 a.m.: Colorado State jumps out to a 14-9 lead over Michigan. The Rams are -2½ on the live betting line and the Wolverines are +130 on the money line.

No. 9 Memphis is up to a 3½-point favorite over No. 8 Boise State after opening at -2.

9:10 a.m.: The first game tips off between No. 11 Michigan (-1½, 137) and No. 6 Colorado State (+105 ML) as the crowd roars at the SuperBook. It’s the first time since 2019 that Las Vegas sportsbooks will welcome capacity crowds for the tournament. The 1,500-seat International Theater at the Westgate is sold out Thursday. Seats are still available for Friday.

Memphis -2.5 to -3.5.

7 a.m.: Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale made a $1 million bet to win $2.6 million on his Caesars Sportsbook mobile app Wednesday night in Louisiana on a team from the East Region to win the NCAA men’s basketball title.

The East Region includes two of six Texas teams in the tournament in Baylor and Texas.

The wager is the latest in a series of hedge bets placed by Mack to reduce risk on furniture promotions. His current promotion guarantees customers who spend $3,000 or more will get their money back if a Texas team wins it all.

Mack said he plans to wager on other teams from the Lone Star State throughout the tournament.

Two are in action Thursday. Baylor is a 20½-point favorite over Norfolk State and Texas Southern is a 21½-point underdog (25-1 on the money line) to Kansas.

Here is today’s schedule, with point spreads, money lines and totals:

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

9:15 a.m. — No. 11 Michigan (-1½) No. 6 Colorado State (+105 ML), 137

9:40 a.m. — No. 4 Providence (-2) No. 13 South Dakota State (+115 ML), 148

10:45 a.m. — No. 9 Memphis (-3) No. 8 Boise State (+135 ML), 133½

11 a.m. — No. 1 Baylor (-20½) No. 16 Norfolk State (25-1 ML), 137

11:45 a.m. — No. 3 Tennessee (-18) No. 14 Longwood (12-1 ML), 133½

12:10 p.m. — No. 5 Iowa (-10½) over No. 12 Richmond (+450 ML), 150½

1:15 p.m. — No. 1 Gonzaga (-22½) No. 16 Georgia State (25-1 ML), 149

1:30 p.m. — No. 8 North Carolina (-3½) No. 9 Marquette (+150 ML), 152

3:50 p.m. — No. 5 Connecticut (-6½) No. 12 New Mexico State (+245 ML), 132

4:10 p.m. — No. 2 Kentucky (-18) No. 15 St. Peter’s (15-1 ML), 132

4:20 p.m. — No. 5 St. Mary’s (-2½) No. 12 Indiana (+125 ML), 126

4:27 p.m. — No. 8 San Diego State (-2) No. 9 Creighton (+115 ML), 121

6:20 p.m. — No. 4 Arkansas (-5) No. 13 Vermont (+185 ML), 139½

6:40 p.m. — No. 7 Murray State (-2½) No. 10 San Francisco (+120 ML), 137

6:50 p.m. — No. 4 UCLA (-13½) No. 13 Akron (+850 ML), 128

6:57 p.m. — No. 1 Kansas (-21½) No. 16 Texas Southern (25-1 ML), 145½

