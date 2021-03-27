MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Baylor rallies to win, cover

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) drives on Baylor guard Jordan Turner (5) in the first half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Mike Conroy)

Loyola Chicago center Cameron Krutwig (25) drives on Illinois guard Jacob Grandison (3) during the second half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Oregon State center Roman Silva (12) drives past Loyola Chicago center Cameron Krutwig (25) during the first half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Three double-digit seeds look to continue their Cinderella runs as the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament tips off today in Indianapolis.

In the opener, Midwest No. 12 seed Oregon State will try to stay hot against No. 8 Loyola Chicago, which ousted No. 1 Illinois in the second round. The winner will face either No. 2 Houston or No. 11 Syracuse, which romped past two higher-seeded foes last week.

In the South Region, the biggest underdog of all, No. 15 seed Oral Roberts, meets No. 3 Arkansas, and No. 1 Baylor will try to eliminate No. 5 Villanova. Oral Roberts knocked off No. 2 Ohio State and No. 7 Florida in the first two rounds.

We’ll be following the action from all the NCAA Tournament games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

4:33 p.m.: Results on Baylor-Villanova player props: Baylor’s Jared Butler under 16½ points (nine), Davion Mitchell under 14½ points (14); Villanova’s Jeremiah Robinson-Earl under 17½ points (eight), Justin Moore over 12½ points (15).

4:32 p.m.: The first made field goal in Arkansas-Oral Roberts was a 3-pointer (+175).

4:30 p.m.: The largest lead was under 15½ points (Circa prop).

4:29 p.m.: Baylor was +130 to win by 11 or more at Boyd Gaming. The Bears were 4-1 at BetMGM to win by 11 to 15 points.

4:25 p.m.: FINAL: Baylor 62, Villanova 51. The South No. 1 seed Bears rally from a seven-point halftime deficit to cover as 7½-point favorites, -335 ML. The game stays well under 142½. Baylor will face the winner of No. 3 Arkansas and No. 15 Oral Roberts in the Elite Eight. Both teams stay well under their team totals: Baylor 74½, Villanova 67.

4:20 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— No. 3 Arkansas (-11½, 157½, -700) vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts (+500), 4:25 p.m.

4:14 p.m.: Baylor is going to win, but the spread (-7½) is in doubt. The Bears are up 56-47 with 1:09 to play, and Villanova has started to foul.

4:07 p.m.: Now Villanova spread backers (+7½) have to sweat. Baylor leads 52-45 with 3:49 left in the second half. The Bears are -3,500 on the live line (Villanova +1,200), spread -6½.

3:59 p.m.: Baylor is turning the tide. The Bears take a 47-41 lead with 7:00 remaining and are now -1,800 on the live line (Villanova +880), spread -7½, total 115½.

3:49 p.m.: Baylor hasn’t taken the lead back, but the Bears are favored again. Villanova is up 41-39 with 11:01 left in the second half, but Baylor is favored at -168 on the live line (Villanova +136), spread -2½, total 122½.

3:39 p.m.: Villanova leads Baylor 37-31 with 14:42 left in the second half. The Wildcats are -138 on the live line (Baylor +112), spread -1½, total 122½.

3:11 p.m.: Second-half line: Baylor -5½, total 75.

3:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: Villanova 30, Baylor 23. First-half winners: Villanova +4½, under 66, Villanova +200 ML.

2:56 p.m.: Villanova grabs the lead. The Wildcats are up 24-20 with 3:40 left in the first half. Baylor is still favored at -134 on the live line (Villanova +110), spread -1½, total 131½.

2:46 p.m.: Baylor leads Villanova 18-17 with 6:59 left in the first half. The Bears are -420 on the live line (Villanova +310), spread -6½, total 134½. Baylor led 18-11, then Villanova hit two straight 3-pointers to close the gap.

2:42 p.m.: Baylor grabs a 15-11 lead with 9:35 left in the first half. The Bears win the race to 15 points at -165.

2:37 p.m.: Villanova leads 11-10 with 10:57 left in the first half. Baylor is -300 on the live line (Wildcats +235), spread -5½, total 134½. Villanova won the race to 10 points at +130.

2:26 p.m.: Baylor and Villanova are tied at 6 with 15:43 left in the first half. Baylor is -400 on the live line (Villanova +300), spread -7½, total 140½.

2:15 p.m.: The next game is about to tip off:

— No. 1 Baylor (-7½, 142½, -335) vs. No. 5 Villanova (+275), 2:15 p.m.

2:11 p.m.: Some props from the first game: Largest lead stayed just under 13½. Oregon State’s Ethan Thompson over 14½ points (+100, 22), Jarod Lucas under 12½ points (eight); Loyola’s Cameron Krutwig under 15½ points (14), Lucas Williamson under 10½ points (10).

2:09 p.m.: Oregon State was +750 at BetMGM to win by six to 10 points. The Beavers cover the alternate line of -2½ (+280).

1:56 p.m.: FINAL: Oregon State 65, Loyola Chicago 58. The Midwest No. 12 seed Beavers win outright over the Ramblers as 7-point underdogs, +250 ML. The game stays under 125. Oregon State will face the winner of No. 2 Houston and No. 11 Syracuse in the Elite Eight. Oregon State goes over its team total of 59 points; Loyola stays under 66.

— No. 8 Loyola Chicago (-7, 125, -300) vs. No. 12 Oregon State (+250), 11:40 a.m.

1:48 p.m.: Not happening for Loyola. Just didn’t make some open 3-pointers and missed some free throws. Oregon State leads 58-51 with 35.8 seconds left.

1:38 p.m.: Loyola is finally cutting the deficit. Oregon State’s lead is down to 49-44 with 2:43 left in the second half. The Beavers are -850 on the live line (Loyola +500).

1:27 p.m.: Loyola is battling, but Oregon State still leads 45-37 with 7:47 left in the second half. The Beavers are -480 on the live line (Loyola +350), spread -5½, total 110½.

1:11 p.m.: Loyola can’t cut into the lead. Oregon State is up 37-24 with 12:42 left in the second half, and the Beavers are -900 on the live line (Loyola +570), spread -8½, total 104½.

1:01 p.m.: Oregon State is extending its lead. The Beavers are up 33-22 with 15:49 left in the second half. Oregon State is -310 on the live line (Loyola +240), spread -5½, total 108½.

12:57 p.m.: The second half is underway.

12:37 p.m.: Live line at halftime: Oregon State -170 (Loyola +138), spread -2½, total 105½.

12:35 p.m.: Second-half line: Loyola -5½, total 66.

12:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Oregon State 24, Loyola Chicago 16. First-half winners: Oregon State +3½, under 57½, Oregon State +180 ML. The Beavers closed on an 11-0 run to end the half and take the biggest lead by either team so far.

12:23 p.m.: Oregon State leads 18-16 with 3:52 left in the first half. Loyola is still favored at -210 on the live line (Beavers +168), spread -3½, total 111½.

12:20 p.m.: Loyola retakes the lead at 16-13, winning the race to 15 at -155.

12:15 p.m.: Oregon State leads 13-12 with 6:37 left in the first half, but Loyola is still solidly favored at -265 on the live line (Beavers +210), spread -4½, total 112½.

12:13 p.m.: Oregon State rallies from a 9-3 deficit to take a 10-9 lead, and the Beavers actually win the race to 10 points at +120.

12:08 p.m.: Loyola’s lead is down to one at 9-8 with 8:55 left in the first half. The Ramblers are down to -290 on the live line (Oregon State +225), spread -5½, total 111½.

12:01 p.m.: It’s a dream for under bettors so far. Loyola leads 9-3 with 11:50 left in the first half. The Ramblers have controlled the game but have missed several open 3-pointers. Loyola is -520 on the live line (Oregon State +370), spread -8½, total 113½.

11:50 a.m.: Loyola grabs a 5-1 lead with 14:56 left in the first half. The Ramblers are -550 on the live line (Oregon State +390), spread -9½, total 115½.

11:44 a.m.: First made field goal was a 2-point shot (-265), made by Loyola.

11:43 a.m.: Some props to track in this first game:

— Oregon State’s Ethan Thompson points prop: 14½ (under -120)

— Oregon State’s Jarod Lucas points: 12½

— Loyola’s Cameron Krutwig points: 15½

— Loyola’s Lucas Williamson points: 10½

— Largest lead by either team: 13½

11:39 a.m.: The first game is about to tip off:

— No. 8 Loyola Chicago (-7, 125, -300) vs. No. 12 Oregon State (+250), 11:40 a.m.

11:30 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Baylor-Villanova total from 141½ to 142½

Arkansas-Oral Roberts total from 158½ to 157½

11:15 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule, listed by region:

Midwest Region

— No. 8 Loyola Chicago (-7, 125, -300) vs. No. 12 Oregon State (+250), 11:40 a.m.

— No. 2 Houston (-6½, 140½, -260) vs. No. 11 Syracuse (+220), 6:55 p.m.

South Region

— No. 1 Baylor (-7½, 142½, -335) vs. No. 5 Villanova (+275), 2:15 p.m.

— No. 3 Arkansas (-11½, 157½, -700) vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts (+500), 4:25 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.