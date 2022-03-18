MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Bettors roar late in Auburn’s win

Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, big bets, buzzer beaters, bracket busters, ATS results and more from the second day of the NCAA Tournament.

The Circa Sportsbook is packed with fans during the first day of March Madness on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Welcome back to day two of the NCAA Tournament.

There are 16 games Friday and No. 1 seed Arizona and No. 2 seed Duke are the biggest favorites on the board.

We’ll be following the action from all the games from inside the Westgate SuperBook. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, big bets, buzzer beaters, bracket busters, ATS results and more.

11:59 a.m.: No. 2 Villanova (-15½) and No. 15 Delaware (10-1 ML) tips off. The total is 133½.

11:52 a.m.: FINAL. Auburn 80, Jacksonville State 61. The capacity crowd at the SuperBook erupted with the loudest roars of the day at the end of the No. 2 Tigers win over the No. 15 Gamecocks. The crowd exploded when Jabari Smith threw down a monster dunk with 1:04 left to make it 79-58 and seal Auburn’s cover as a 14½-point favorite.

The crowd went crazy again when Semaj Henderson made a 3-pointer for Jacksonville State with 56 seconds left for the final margin to push the game over over the closing total of 140.

11:30 a.m.: FINAL: Ohio State 54, Loyola Chicago 41. The No. 7 Buckeyes led 23-18 at halftime and were never threatened in the second half, cruising to the win and cover over the No. 10 Ramblers in a game that closed at pick’em. The game stayed way under the total of 134.

11 a.m.: No. 3 Purdue (-17) and No. 14 Yale (10-1 ML) tip off. The total is 145.

10:45 a.m.: No. 3 Texas Tech (-15) and No. 14 Montana State (10-1 ML) tip off. The total is 132½.

10:31 a.m.: Auburn closed the first half on an 11-0 run to cover the first-half line (-8½) and send the first-half total over 65. The No. 2 Tigers lead No. 15 Jacksonville State 39-27 at halftime. Walker Kessler converted a 3-point play with 1:58 left to put Auburn ahead 36-27. K.D. Johnson made a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left to seal the first-half cover and push the game over the first-half total.

9:40 a.m.: The second game tips off between No. 2 Auburn (-14½) and No. 15 Jacksonville State (11-1 ML). The total is 140.

9:15 a.m.: The first game of the day is underway between No. 10 Loyola-Chicago and No. 7 Ohio State. The game is pick’em and the total is 134.

7:15 a.m.: Terry Gomez, who went 10-0 ATS in last year’s NCAA Tournament to win Station Casinos’ Last Man Standing contest, went 2-0 ATS on Thursday on picks published in the Review-Journal with easy winners on double-digit underdogs Richmond and Akron.

Gomez (@TerryGomezLV) has two plays for Friday: Cal State Fullerton (+19) over Duke and Alabama-Birmingham (+8½) over Houston.

“Fullerton is coming in hot and is underrated by the market, while Duke has had some bad losses recently and doesn’t seem to be jelling in Coach K’s final season,” said Gomez, who works in sales and marketing for PropSwap. “You will always be getting value with the number betting against such a public team like Duke.

“UAB is a Conference USA team, which is a conference that always seems to play really well in the tournament, going against a Houston squad that has battled injuries all season and continues to battle injuries to many of its better players.”

Here is today’s schedule, with point spreads, money lines and totals:

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

9:15 a.m. — No. 10 Loyola-Chicago (Pick) No. 7 Ohio State (-110 ML), 134

9:40 a.m. — No. 2 Auburn (-15½) No. 15 Jacksonville State (11-1 ML), 138

10:45 a.m. — No. 3 Texas Tech (-15) No. 14 Montana State (10-1 ML), 132½

11 a.m. — No. 3 Purdue (-17) No. 14 Yale (10-1 ML), 145

11:45 a.m. — No. 2 Villanova (-15½) No. 15 Delaware (10-1 ML), 133½

12:10 p.m. — No. 7 Southern California (-2) over No. 10 Miami (+115 ML), 139½

1:15 p.m. — No. 6 Alabama (-4) No. 11 Notre Dame (+160 ML), 152

1:30 p.m. — No. 6 Texas (-1½) No. 11 Virginia Tech (+105 ML), 136

3:50 p.m. — No. 4 Illinois (-8) No. 13 Chattanooga (+280 ML), 132

4:10 p.m. — No. 2 Duke (-18½) No. 15 Cal State Fullerton (15-1 ML), 145

4:20 p.m. — No. 6 Louisiana State (-4) No. 11 Iowa State (+160 ML), 128½

4:27 p.m. — No. 1 Arizona (-21½) No. 16 Wright State (-1 ML), 156½

6:20 p.m. — No. 5 Houston (-8½) No. 12 Alabama-Birmingham (+ ML), 137

6:40 p.m. — No. 7 Michigan State (-1) No. 10 Davidson (Even ML), 140

6:50 p.m. — No. 3 Wisconsin (-7½) No. 14 Colgate (+ ML), 139½

6:57 p.m. — No. 8 Seton Hall (Pick) No. 9 Texas Christian (-110 ML), 128½

