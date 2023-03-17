47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Can Purdue, heavy favorites avoid upsets?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2023 - 8:56 am
 
Updated March 17, 2023 - 9:13 am
Guests watch on the big screens the first day of the NCAA basketball tournament at the Sports B ...
Guests watch on the big screens the first day of the NCAA basketball tournament at the Sports Book at Westgate, on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
March Madness logos adorn seats at a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament ...
March Madness logos adorn seats at a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Welcome back to the Review-Journal’s March Madness blog.

There are 16 games Friday as the first round of the NCAA Tournament concludes. Purdue is the lone No. 1 seed taking the court and is a heavy favorite over Fairleigh Dickinson.

We’ll be following the action from all the games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, buzzer beaters, bracket busters, ATS results and more.

UPDATES

9:07 a.m.: Happy St. Patrick’s Day. The first game is about to get underway.

8:40 a.m.: Here is today’s schedule, with point spreads, money lines and totals:

No. 10 Southern California (+120) vs. No. 7 Michigan State (-2, 136, -140), 9:15 a.m.

No. 14 Kennesaw State (+550) vs. No. 3 Xavier (-12½, 152½, -800), 9:40 a.m.

No. 14 UC Santa Barbara (+450) vs. No. 3 Baylor (-10½, 141, -600), 10:30 a.m.

No. 12 Virginia Commonwealth (+165) vs. No. 5 St. Mary’s (-4, 123, -185), 11 a.m.

No. 15 Vermont (+450) vs. No. 2 Marquette (-10½, 142½, -600), 11:45 a.m.

No. 11 Pittsburgh (+175) vs. No. 6 Iowa State (-5, 131½, -200), 12:10 p.m.

No. 11 North Carolina State (+190) vs. No. 6 Creighton (-5, 148½, -220), 1 p.m.

No. 13 Iona (+400) vs. No. 4 Connecticut (-9½, 141½, -500), 1:30 p.m.

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson (+2000) vs. No. 1 Purdue (-23, 146½, -10,000), 3:50 p.m.

No. 11 Providence (+170) vs. No. 6 Kentucky (-4½, 143½, -190), 4:10 p.m.

No. 12 Drake (+125) vs. No. 5 Miami (-2½, 146, -145), 4:25 p.m.

No. 14 Grand Canyon (+1,100) vs. No. 3 Gonzaga (-15½, 155, -2,500), 4:35 p.m.

No. 9 Florida Atlantic (+110) vs. No. 8 Memphis (-2, 152, -130), 6:20 p.m.

No. 14 Montana State (+310) vs. No. 3 Kansas State (-7½, 140, -370), 6:40 p.m.

No. 13 Kent State (+165) vs. No. 4 Indiana (-4½, 140½, -185), 6:55 p.m.

No. 11 Arizona State (+190) vs. No. 6 Texas Christian (-5, 142, -220), 7:05 p.m.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders postpone Jimmy Garoppolo news conference
Raiders postpone Jimmy Garoppolo news conference
2
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda along Strip
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda along Strip
3
Raiders bringing back offensive tackle
Raiders bringing back offensive tackle
4
The Bend retail complex takes form with pickleball, eateries in the works
The Bend retail complex takes form with pickleball, eateries in the works
5
Lawsuit alleges real estate agent drugged, raped women in Las Vegas, LA
Lawsuit alleges real estate agent drugged, raped women in Las Vegas, LA
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Boise State Broncos guard Max Rice (12) commits what referees deemed an offensive foul against ...
Sharp bettors pound NCAA opening lines
By / RJ

Minutes after the NCAA Tournament selection committee revealed the bracket Sunday, the South Point posted lines on all 32 games and took up to $10,000 a side at the counter.

More stories for you
Oddsmakers show respect to Lady Rebels entering NCAA Tournament
Oddsmakers show respect to Lady Rebels entering NCAA Tournament
Las Vegas Review-Journal March Madness Challenge picks
Las Vegas Review-Journal March Madness Challenge picks
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Top ’dog Princeton cashes at big price
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Top ’dog Princeton cashes at big price
Sharp bettors pound NCAA opening lines
Sharp bettors pound NCAA opening lines
Lady Rebels seek splash in NCAA Tournament loaded with talent
Lady Rebels seek splash in NCAA Tournament loaded with talent
Kansas’ defense of NCAA title would come through Las Vegas
Kansas’ defense of NCAA title would come through Las Vegas