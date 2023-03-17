MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Can Purdue, heavy favorites avoid upsets?

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of the NCAA Tournament action — live line movement, props, halftime bets and more.

Guests watch on the big screens the first day of the NCAA basketball tournament at the Sports Book at Westgate, on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

March Madness logos adorn seats at a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Welcome back to the Review-Journal’s March Madness blog.

There are 16 games Friday as the first round of the NCAA Tournament concludes. Purdue is the lone No. 1 seed taking the court and is a heavy favorite over Fairleigh Dickinson.

We’ll be following the action from all the games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, buzzer beaters, bracket busters, ATS results and more.

UPDATES

9:07 a.m.: Happy St. Patrick’s Day. The first game is about to get underway.

8:40 a.m.: Here is today’s schedule, with point spreads, money lines and totals:

No. 10 Southern California (+120) vs. No. 7 Michigan State (-2, 136, -140), 9:15 a.m.

No. 14 Kennesaw State (+550) vs. No. 3 Xavier (-12½, 152½, -800), 9:40 a.m.

No. 14 UC Santa Barbara (+450) vs. No. 3 Baylor (-10½, 141, -600), 10:30 a.m.

No. 12 Virginia Commonwealth (+165) vs. No. 5 St. Mary’s (-4, 123, -185), 11 a.m.

No. 15 Vermont (+450) vs. No. 2 Marquette (-10½, 142½, -600), 11:45 a.m.

No. 11 Pittsburgh (+175) vs. No. 6 Iowa State (-5, 131½, -200), 12:10 p.m.

No. 11 North Carolina State (+190) vs. No. 6 Creighton (-5, 148½, -220), 1 p.m.

No. 13 Iona (+400) vs. No. 4 Connecticut (-9½, 141½, -500), 1:30 p.m.

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson (+2000) vs. No. 1 Purdue (-23, 146½, -10,000), 3:50 p.m.

No. 11 Providence (+170) vs. No. 6 Kentucky (-4½, 143½, -190), 4:10 p.m.

No. 12 Drake (+125) vs. No. 5 Miami (-2½, 146, -145), 4:25 p.m.

No. 14 Grand Canyon (+1,100) vs. No. 3 Gonzaga (-15½, 155, -2,500), 4:35 p.m.

No. 9 Florida Atlantic (+110) vs. No. 8 Memphis (-2, 152, -130), 6:20 p.m.

No. 14 Montana State (+310) vs. No. 3 Kansas State (-7½, 140, -370), 6:40 p.m.

No. 13 Kent State (+165) vs. No. 4 Indiana (-4½, 140½, -185), 6:55 p.m.

No. 11 Arizona State (+190) vs. No. 6 Texas Christian (-5, 142, -220), 7:05 p.m.

