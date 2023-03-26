55°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Creighton favored to cover over Aztecs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2023 - 10:47 am
 
Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) moves the ball against San Diego State forward Keshad Jo ...
Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) moves the ball against San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson (0) in the first half of a Elite 8 college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
The court is ready for players during the West Regional practice for the Sweet 16 games at the ...
The court is ready for players during the West Regional practice for the Sweet 16 games at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) shoots agaimnst San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee (13 ...
Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) shoots agaimnst San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee (13) in the first half of a Elite 8 college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The rest of the Final Four will be determined today.

In the South Region final, No. 6 Creighton stands in the way of No. 5 San Diego State becoming the first team from the Mountain West to reach the national semifinals. No. 2 Texas takes on No. 5 Miami in the Midwest Region final to cap it off.

We’ll be following the action from both games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

11:46 a.m.: Creighton is shooting 50 percent against San Diego State’s vaunted defense. The Aztecs will need to get more stops if they want to advance. Creighton is -300 on the live line (San Diego State +240), spread -6½, total 134½.

11:37 a.m.: All five Creighton starters have scored and the Bluejays lead San Diego State 17-12 at the under-12 break. Creighton is -220 on the live line (San Diego State +180), spread -4½, total 135½.

11:33 a.m.: Creighton wins the race to 10 points and cashes the prop at -120.

11:26 a.m.: Both teams off to a tight start. Creighton leads San Diego State 6-5 at the first media timeout. Creighton is -170 on the live line (San Diego State +140), spread -3½, total 133½.

11:21 a.m.: Here we go.

11:16 a.m.: Almost time for tipoff in Louisville. Creighton-San Diego State total is up to 135.

10:55 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for the Creighton-San Diego State game:

Team totals: Creighton 68½, San Diego State 66.

First team to score 10+ points?: Creighton -120, San Diego State Even.

Creighton: Trey Alexander 13½ points (under -120); Ryan Nembhard 12½ points (under -125); Ryan Kalkbrenner 15½ points (under -120); Baylor Scheierman 12½ points (under -125); Arthur Kaluma 9½ points.

San Diego State props: Darrion Trammell 9½ points (over -120); Keshad Johnson 7½ points (under -120); Lamont Butler 7½ points (over -125); Jaedon LeDee 8½ points (under -125).

10:30 a.m.: Here is today’s schedule, with point spreads, money lines and totals:

No. 6 Creighton (-2½, 134½, -145) vs. No. 5 San Diego State (+125), 11:20 a.m.

No. 5 Miami (+160) vs. No. 2 Texas (-3½, 148, -180), 2:05 p.m.

10:25 a.m.: Major wager on the opener.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Taylor Swift draws 60K to Allegiant Stadium debut — PHOTOS
Taylor Swift draws 60K to Allegiant Stadium debut — PHOTOS
2
Math doesn’t add up on Raiders’ strange roster move
Math doesn’t add up on Raiders’ strange roster move
3
What’s happening with Nevada gas prices?
What’s happening with Nevada gas prices?
4
‘I do not feel remorse’: Jury finds man guilty of kidnapping, murder
‘I do not feel remorse’: Jury finds man guilty of kidnapping, murder
5
$100K video poker jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
$100K video poker jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdogs bark, send No. 1 seeds home
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdogs bark, send No. 1 seeds home
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Bettors cash in with FAU, UConn
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Bettors cash in with FAU, UConn
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: TCU bettors get amazing backdoor cover
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: TCU bettors get amazing backdoor cover
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Top ’dog Princeton cashes at big price
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Top ’dog Princeton cashes at big price
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Purdue one of few favorites to falter
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Purdue one of few favorites to falter
Las Vegas Review-Journal March Madness Challenge picks
Las Vegas Review-Journal March Madness Challenge picks