Betting

MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: FAU-Kansas State line moves before tip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2023 - 2:39 pm
 
Updated March 25, 2023 - 2:41 pm
The court is ready for players during the West Regional practice for the Sweet 16 games at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Two spots in the Final Four will be decided today.

In the East Region final, No. 3 Kansas State will try to strike midnight on the Cinderella run of No. 9 Florida Atlantic. Then, No. 3 Gonzaga faces No. 4 Connecticut in the West Region final at T-Mobile Arena.

We’ll be following the action from both games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, props, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

3:13 p.m.: Kansas State closes -1, total 144.

3:09 p.m.: Ready for tipoff at Madison Square Garden.

3:05 p.m.: Big bet on the Wildcats at Caesars Sportsbook earlier.

2:30 p.m.: That Florida Atlantic-Kansas State line continues to bounce between -1 and -1½ at the Westgate SuperBook.

2:15 p.m.: Here is today’s schedule, with point spreads, money lines and totals:

No. 9 Florida Atlantic (Even) vs. No. 3 Kansas State (-1, 144, -120), 3:09 p.m.

No. 4 Connecticut (-3, 153½, -155) vs. No. 3 Gonzaga (+135), 5:49 p.m.

Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for the Florida Atlantic-Kansas State game:

Team totals: Florida Atlantic 71½, Kansas State 72½.

First team to score 10+ points?: Florida Atlantic -105, Kansas State -115.

Florida Atlantic: Vladislav Goldin 8½ points (under -125); Alijah Martin 12½ points (over -120); Johnell Davis 14½ points (under -120); Nicholas Boyd 8½ points

Kansas State: Nae’Qwan Tomlin 10½ points (under -130); Keyontae Johnson 17½ points (under -120); Markquis Nowell 16½ points (over -120); Desi Sills 8½ points.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

